New Delhi: Agitating farmer unions’ leaders said they will hold a one-day hunger strike on Monday and stage protests in all district headquarters to press their demand for the repeal of the new farm laws. More protesters headed for Delhi on Sunday with a large group blocking the key Delhi-Jaipur national highway when it was stopped by police on Haryana-Rajasthan border. Also Read - Protesting Farmers to Hold Hunger Strike From 8 AM to 5 PM Tomorrow | All You Need to Know

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu border, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said the leaders will observe the hunger strike at their respective places between 8 AM to 5 PM on Monday. Also Read - Farmers' Protest LIVE: Whoever Calls Kisan 'Terrorist' Not Worth Being Called Human, Says CM Thackeray

“Dharnas will be staged at all district headquarters across the country. The protest will go on as usual,” he said. Also Read - Farmers Protest Intensifies Despite PM's Appeal, Agitators to Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway Today | Key Points

Delhi CM, AAP members to join in one-day fast

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he too will observe a day-long fast on Monday and appealed to the central government to shun ego and scrap the legislation.

“I will hold a one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers’ protests. I appeal to AAP workers, supporters and the public to observe one-day fast in support of farmers. The Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price),” Kejriwal said in a virtual press briefing.

‘Govt trying to derail protests’

A group of protesting farmers vacated carriageways on the Noida-Delhi Link Road via Chilla following a late-night meeting with Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Narendra Tomar, but Chaduni alleged that they were hand-in-glove with the government.

“There are groups that are ending protest and saying they are in favour of laws passed by the government. We want to clarify that they are not associated with us. They have been hand-in-glove with the government, they conspired to sabotage our protest. The government is hatching a conspiracy to derail the ongoing farmers’ protest,” Chaduni alleged.

Stern action against ‘tukde tukde gang’

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that stern action will be taken against “Tukde Tukde Gang”, a term used by the BJP to target political rivals whom it accuses of being anti-national, who are trying to take advantage of farmers’ movement against the new laws.

Prasad, who is a Union Minister for Law and Justice, was speaking while launching Bihar BJPs state-wide “Kisan Chaupal Sammelan” (farmers conference) in support of the three agricultural Acts at Tekbigha village in Bakhtiarpur assembly constituency of Patna district.

Date for next meeting soon

Even as more farmers from Punjab and other states arrived near the Singhu and Tikri borders to join the sit-in which has been continuing for 18 days, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary said the government will soon decide a date for the next meeting and expressed confidence that the issues will be resolved this time.

Asked when the government will hold the next round of talks, Union Minister Kailash Choudhary told PTI, “The meeting will be called soon. We are ready for discussion. But the date has not been finalised.”

The government will find “some solution” to end the deadlock. “We have full confidence. In the next meeting, the issue will be resolved,” he said.

Five rounds of talks have failed to end the stalemate between the Centre and farmers, while the sixth was cancelled on December 9.