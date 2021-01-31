Farmers’ Protest, 31 January 2021: The Delhi Police has till Saturday registered at least 38 cases and arrested 84 people in connection with the violence in the national capital on Republic Day. Cases were also filed against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, India Today senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai, the Caravan and others for allegedly misleading the public regarding the death of a protester at ITO during the violence on Republic Day. Prominent Gurjar leader of western Uttar Pradesh Madan Bhaiyya has extended his community’s support to the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) in its ongoing protest against the new three farm laws. Earlier, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait charged at the Centre asking why it does not want to repeal the farm laws despite the farmers repeatedly demanding. He further promised that they will not let the government bow its head before the world. Also Read - Ghazipur NH-24 Closed For Commuters as Farmers Swarm to Join Protests

Notably, as the agitation intensified at Delhi borders near Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, internet services were suspended till Sunday night in order to maintain public safety and averting public emergency. Around 3,000 security personnel including those from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), Rapid Action Force (RAF) in anti-riot gears and civil police, have been deployed at the protest sites. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Have to Think About Nation, Government's Proposal on Farm Laws Still Stands, Says PM Modi at All-Party Meet | Key Points

Here are the latest updates on farmers’ protest: Also Read - Internet Suspended For 2 Days at Delhi Borders Amid Farmers' Protest

13.14 PM: Rakesh Tikait Slams PM Modi’s Tricolour Remark

“With respect to the PM, we want a solution to the issue of farmers. However, we will not hold talks with the government at gunpoint. Farmers are ready to hold talks only if the Centre does not put prior conditions in front of us (Rough translation),” the BKU leader further said.

13.10 PM: Rakesh Tikait Slams PM Modi’s Tricolour Remark

“The national flag belongs to all. The government should nab those who insulted it,” Tikait asserted, responding to PM Modi’s comment during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ speech where he said the whole country is “saddened” after the insult of the Tricolour.

13.02 PM: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh calls for meeting on February 2 to reach consensus on farmers’ protest.

11.15 AM: Thousands of farmers are marching from Muzaffarnagar to Ghazipur border to join the farmers’ protest at Delhi borders.

11.11 AM: “In the time to come, we have to fill ourselves with new hope and innovation. We introduced extraordinary restraint and courage last year. This year too, we have to work hard to prove our resolutions, PM said.

11.07 AM: PM Modi Condemns R-Day Violence

“The nation was shocked to witness the insult of the Tricolour on January 26,” PM Modi says during his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address. Notably, this is the first ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio session of the year.

10.51 AM: Without naming him, Madan Bhaiyya on Saturday hit out at BJP’s Loni MLA Nand Kishor Gurjar, who has been accused by farmers of orchestrating violence at the Ghazipur protest site on January 26, saying he indulged in “anti-farmer acts”. Madan Bhaiyya said the farmers at Delhi’s borders have been protesting for two months now and braving the cold to highlight their demand for the rollback of the new laws and their movement is non-political and peaceful.

Nand Kishor, however, has denied the allegations.

10.46 AM: Visuals from Ghazipur border

Latest visuals from Ghazipur at Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border where farmers' agitation against three farm laws enters Day 65. pic.twitter.com/JNK5pibR3z — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2021

10.40 AM: Heavy security deployment continues at Singhu border.