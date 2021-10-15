New Delhi: Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the farmers union, has condemned the gruesome killing of Lakhbir Singh, the name who was brutally lynched at the Singhu Border by the Nihang Sikh. The Kisan Morcha union said, “We want to make it clear that both the parties to this incident, the Nihang group & the deceased, have no relation with SKM. The Morcha is against sacrilege of any religious text,symbol.”Also Read - PM Modi Launches 7 New State-Run Defence Companies, Says They Will Become a Global Brand

Earlier today, a body of a man with a chopped hand was found near the Haryana-Delhi Singhu border. According to images that have surfaced on social media, the semi-naked body was seen hanging from a barricade. It is being alleged that the man was caught while desecrating the Sikh religious holy book, however, an official confirmation about this is still awaited.

At about 5 am today, a body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers' protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). No info on who's responsible, FIR lodged against an unknown person. Viral video is a matter of probe, rumours will linger: DSP Hansraj pic.twitter.com/IfWhC2wW4l — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

According to police, the young man between aged 35 (or 36), hails from the Tam Taran district. The deceased man identified as Lakhbir Singh is a labourer and is survived by a sister, a wife, and three daughters.

Attempt being made to make morcha into a religious issue… seemingly a conspiracy, it should be probed…: Jagjit Singh Dallewal, Samyukt Kisan Morcha pic.twitter.com/JcrEyyRDrR — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

A copy of the Fire Information Report(FIR) has been lodged against an unknown person, in connection with the death of a man whose mutilated body was found hanging at the spot (Kundli, Sonipat), where farmers’ protest is underway, as quoted by news agency ANI. According to a report by news agency IANS, the body has been sent to a nearby Civil hospital and further investigation is going on.

In a statement, the Umbrella body added, “We demand that the culprits be punished according to law after investigating the allegation of murder and conspiracy behind sacrilege. As always, Samyukt Kisan Morcha will cooperate with the police and administration in any lawful action.”