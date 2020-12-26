New Delhi: The protesting farmer unions on Saturday decided to resume their dialogue with the Centre, and proposed December 29 for the next round of talks to end the deadlock over the three newly enacted farm laws. However, they made it clear that the modalities for its repeal and guarantee for MSP should be part of the agenda. Also Read - Bharatiya Kisan Union Leader Rakesh Tikait Receives Threatening Call; FIR Registered

The decision by the agitating farmers to hold another round of talks with the government was taken at a meeting of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions protesting at various Delhi border points against the farm laws for more than a month. Also Read - Kisan Leaders Ready to Resume Talks With Govt on Dec 29, Farmers to Hold Tractor Rally on Dec 30

In a letter to Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Vivek Aggarwal, the Morcha said, “We propose that the next meeting between the farmers’ representatives and the Government of India be held on December 29 2020 at 11 am.” Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Putting Up a Strong Fight Alone, Anti-BJP Parties Should Unite Under UPA Banner: Shiva Sena's Saamana

“As the government is willing to hold talks with us, and asking for a date and about our issues, we have proposed to hold a dialogue on December 29. Now, the ball is in the government’s court, when it calls us for talks,” Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait told PTI.

Tractor rally on December 30

The farmers also decided to intensify their agitation, with farmer leader Darshan Pal saying that a tractor march will be held on Kundli-Manesar-Palwal highway on December 30. He asked people from Delhi and other parts of country to come and celebrate New Year with protesting farmers.

Another farmer leader, Rajinder Singh, said, “We will march from Singhu to Tikri to KMP. We ask farmers from surrounding states to come in huge numbers in their trolleys and tractors. If the govt doesn’t want us to block the KMP highway, then they better announce the repeal of the three farm laws.”

BJP ally RLP quits NDA

In a related development, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) convenor and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal announced a split from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over these farm laws.

“I am not stuck with Fevicol with the NDA. Today, I separate myself from the NDA,” Beniwal said while addressing a farmers’ rally in Shahjahanpur in Alwar district.

BJP attacks Opposition

Attacking the Congress, the BJP alleged that the opposition party wants to convert peaceful farmers’ protest into “bloodshed”, and accused the Punjab government of orchestrating an attack on BJP workers in the state during an event to celebrate former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday.

“If there is any bloodshed or loss (of life) in the coming days, then the Congress and the left parties will be responsible,” BJP general secretary Dushyant Gautam told a press conference, alleging that Congress’ Ludhiana MP Ravneet Singh Bittu in a media statement had said that the farmers’ protest will not end “and to achieve our objective we can even pile up bodies, shed blood and go to any extent”.

Country’s image hit

In Bengaluru, former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy said India’s image is taking a hit globally because of the ongoing farmers’ protest and urged Modi to end the stalemate. He also asked farmers to have an open mind towards experimenting with the new laws, as suggested by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at three Delhi border points — Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur — for nearly a month, demanding the repeal of these farm laws, enacted in September, and a legal guarantee on minimum support price.

While the government has presented these laws as major reforms aimed at helping farmers, protesting unions have maintained these acts will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the mandi and MSP systems.