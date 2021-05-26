New Delhi: Members of various farmers organisations agitating at several border points around Delhi, raised black flags, shouted anti-government slogans, burnt effigies and took out protest marches as they observed ‘black day’ on Wednesday to mark the completion of six months of their stir against Centre’s three new farm laws. A brief ruckus was also reported from the Ghazipur protest site where farmers burnt an effigy of the central government amid heavy police deployment. As part of their ‘black day’ protest, the farmers put up black flags and burnt effigies of government leaders at the three border points — Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri — to register their protest against the three laws as well as the Centre. Also Read - Samyukta Kisan Morcha Writes to PM Modi, Urges Resumption of Talks Over Farm Laws

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has urged people not to hold gatherings due to the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing lockdown and said it is keeping a tight vigil to deal with any situation at the protest sites. Also Read - Haryana Lockdown: Majra Villagers To Boycott Covid Guidelines After Baton Charge On Farmers

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait assured that the protests will be carried out peacefully in adherence to Covid-19 protocols. Speaking to news agency ANI, Tikait said, “Protests will be done peacefully. We are following the Covid-19 protocols. Not many are expected to come here. People are putting up black flags wherever possible to mark the protests.” Also Read - Farm Union Urges Protesters To Postpone Agitation After Two Farmers Succumb To COVID At Singhu Border

The farmer union leader said that they were protesting because the Centre was not listening to them. “It has been 6 months now, but the Centre is not listening to us. So, farmers are putting up black flags”, he said. “We will continue the farmer protests till the time Centre repeals the farm laws. We had planned to protest by putting tri-colour flags. However, the authorities had objections to it and hence, we decided to mark this protest by hoisting black flags”, added Tikait.

Senior farmer leader Avtar Singh Mehma said that black flags have been hoisted not only at the protest sites but also in villages in Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, adding that villagers have put up black flags atop their houses as well as on their vehicles.

“Effigies of government leaders were burnt. This day is to reiterate the fact that it has been six months since we have been protesting, but the government, which also completes seven years in office today, is not listening to us,” said Mehma. All those in solidarity of their movement also donned black turbans and dupattas.

At the Singhu border, protestors gathered at the Kajaria Tiles office, held meetings, and took out a march towards the stage.

Farmer leader Kulwant Singh said, “The protesters took out a march carrying black flags. They burnt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s effigy while raising slogans against the three farm laws.

“We are urging people to support farmers by putting black flag at their residence and other places,” he said.

On Tuesday, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) had issued notices to Delhi, UP, Haryana on alleged flouting of COVID norms by the protesting farmers. The Delhi Police too had urged people not to hold gatherings due to the COVID-19 situation and the ongoing lockdown.

However, Mehma said that the government shouldn’t have introduced the three laws during the pandemic in the first place.

“If the government wants us to go back then it should listen to us and repeal the laws, because we are not going anywhere unless our demands are met. It is not our hobby to sit in the heat and the cold at the borders. We also want to go back home and be safe,” said the farmer leader.

Police force has been in place at all the borders points, including the protest sites of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur, since Tuesday. Thousands of protesting farmers reached Delhi borders on November 26 last year to protest against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

(With Agency inputs)