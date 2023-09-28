Farmer Unions ‘Rail Roko’ Protest In Punjab: Check List Of Places Where Train Movement Will Be Blocked

The farmers intend to disrupt rail traffic in Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Batala, Jalandhar Cantt, Tarn Taran, Sunam, Nabha, Basti Tanka Wali, Mallanwala, Rampura Phool, and Devidaspura.

Farmer Unions 'Rail Roko' Protest In Punjab: Check List Of Places Where Train Movement Will Be Blocked

Amritsar: Several Farmers’ bodies have announced a three-day ‘Rail Roko’ protest starting from today i.e. Thursday, 28 September 2023. The decision was announced by Sarwan Singh Pandher, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee general secretary, following a meeting of representatives of 19 farmers’ bodies. The announcement was made to get some of their demands fulfilled by the Central government, including waiving of debts, legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) for all crops, and financial aid for losses caused by recent floods.

The farmers intend to disrupt rail traffic in Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Batala, Jalandhar Cantt, Tarn Taran, Sunam (Sangrur district), Nabha (Patiala district), Basti Tanka Wali, Mallanwala (Ferozepur district), Rampura Phool (Bathinda district), and Devidaspura (Amritsar district).

While most of the farmers’ bodies participating in the protest are from Punjab, a few outfits from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also support the agitation.

The farmer organizations have presented several demands, including a special package of Rs 50,000 crore for flood-affected states, a permanent solution to the Ghaggar rivulet issue, compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for crop damage, Rs 1 lakh for each cattle death, compensation for property and tube well damage, a one-year waiver of all farmer loans and interest, and a legal guarantee of MSP for crops.

Farmer Unions ‘Rail Roko’ Protest: List of Spots Where Train Movement Will Be Blocked

Hoshiarpur

Moga

Sunam

Mallanwala

Basti Tanka Wala

Rampura Phul

Gurdaspur

Jalandhar Cantt

Batala

Tarn Taran

Nabha

Devidaspura

The farmers’ bodies supporting the protest include the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari), Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Azaad), Azaad Kisan Committee Doaba, Bharti Kisan Union (Behramke), Bharti Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), Bharti Kisan Union (Chottu Ram), Kisan Mahapanchayat (Haryana), Pagri Sambhal Jatta (Haryana), Progressive Farmer Front (Uttar Pradesh), Bhoomi Bachao Muhim (Uttarakhand) and the Rashtriya Kisan Sangathan (Himachal Pradesh).

Earlier this month, a group of around 100 farmers staged a `rail roko’ agitation in western Maharashtra’s Sangli district over issues related to the acquisition of land by the Railways. The protest forced the Kolhapur-Gondia Maharashtra Express to halt for more than four hours in the Bhilwadi-Nandre section in Palus tehsil.

