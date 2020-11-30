New Delhi: Yet another day of farmer protests unfolded in and around Delhi on Sunday as Kisan Unions refused the central government’s conditional offer to hold discussions if they move to the designated place. Farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh, who have been protesting for over four days now, refused to move to the “open jail” in Delhi’s Burari ground and asserted that they will block all five entry points to the national capital. Also Read - PM Hailing Farm Laws Shows Govt 'Drunk With Power' in Face of Protests: Congress

Not only at the Delhi-Haryana borders of Singhu and Tikri, but farmers have also intensified their stir against the three contentious farm laws at the Ghazipur-Ghaziabad border trying to break through barricades, forcing additional security deployment. Also Read - Won't go to 'Open Jail' in Burari, Will Block All 5 Entry Points to Delhi: Farmers' Union to Centre

As the standoff showed no signs of easing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi again batted for the new laws in his monthly radio address, saying these reforms have given the farmers new rights and opportunities and have started mitigating their problems in a short span of time. Also Read - Centre Treating Protesting Farmers Like 'Terrorists': Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Hits Out at Ruling NDA

Train Routes Blocked

The growing agitation has also affected train movement along the western sector. Several trains have been diverted and certain trains have been short terminated and accordingly short originated, Chief PRO of Western Railways announced this evening.

Punjab Farmers Won’t Yield to Centre

Kisan Unions vehemently rejected Centre’s offer to move to Delhi’s Burari ground calling it an ‘open jail’ that has captured several farmers already.

“Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we’ve decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points to Delhi. We’ve got four months ration with us, so nothing to worry about. Our Operations Committee will decide everything,” said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari.

“We’ve decided that we’ll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it’s an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they’ll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park,” he added.

The BKU Krantikari president also asserted that they will not allow any political party to speak on their stage unless and until they go by the rules of the protesting farmers.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in a letter to 32 farmers organisations sent on Saturday had cited the cold conditions and the COVID-19 outbreak and said the farmers should move to the Burari ground where adequate facilities have been made for them.

Opposition Demands Centre Listen to Farmers

Opposition leaders from Congress, AAP, among others have pressed that the BJP government at Centre should initiate an unconditional dialogue and listen to the farmers’ demands.

“The central government should talk to farmers immediately and unconditionally,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Wherever farmers want to protest in Delhi, they should be given permission. As per Delhi CM directives, AAP govt will play the role of Sewadar for protesting farmers. We’ll arrange langar, water, electricity etc. for them. We will stand by the farmers,” said AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the protest by farmers, alleging “promise was to double farmers’ income, the Modi government did double income, but that of Adani-Ambani”.

War of Words Between Punjab, Haryana CM

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and his Haryana counterpart got into a squabble over the farmer protests as the question was now raised to who called whom and when and where it happened. The war of words began on Saturday.

Punjab CM Captain hit back at Haryana’s Manohar Lal Khattar over allegations that he did not respond to repeated calls made over the farmers’ issue, asking why the latter did not use official channels to contact him.

Flaunting a page of his own office register cannot condone Khattar’s lies, he said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Khattar had claimed that despite wanting to talk to Amarinder Singh over the issue, he did not respond even when telephone calls to his office were made for three days.

It must be noted that protests have now entered the fifth day. On Friday, police used teargas shells, water cannons and multi-layer barriers to block the protesters. Some protesters pelted stones and broke barricades.

No untoward incident was reported on Saturday and Sunday.