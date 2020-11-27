Delhi Chalo Latest Updates: Minutes after the agitating farmers were allowed entry to the national capital to hold a peaceful protest, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the solution to the current protest will emerge only through dialogue and not through agitation. He also added that the Central government is always ready for talks witht he agitating farmers. Also Read - Dilli Chalo March: Farmers Allowed Entry Into Delhi, Claim Punjab Farm Bodies

Khattar also extended the assurance to farmers, saying, "I appeal to farmer brothers to directly talk to the Centre for all their legitimate issues."

Khattar told farmers that the path of stir cannot be a medium for the resolution of problems and asserted that a solution will emerge from talks.

Farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s farm laws, fearing that the new laws would lead to the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporates. They have been demanding the repeal of these laws.

Soon after allowing them entry, Delhi Police Commissioner urged the farmers to maintain order and demonstrate peacefully.

Reacting to the situation, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said that he welcomed the Centre’s decision to allow farmers to enter Delhi to exercise their democratic right to protest. “They should also now initiate immediate talks to address farmers’ concerns on the farm laws and resolve the simmering issue.”