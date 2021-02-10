Farmers Protest: Days after ‘Chakka Jam’, the protesting farmers on Wednesday announced a four-hour nationwide ‘rail roko’ (railway blockade) on February 18 to intensify their agitation against the three new agricultural laws of the Centre. Issuing a statement, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, which is spearheading the protest, also announced that toll collection will not be allowed in Rajasthan from February 12. Also Read - Republic Day Violence: Another Accused Ikbal Singh Arrested by Delhi Police

“There will be a ‘rail roko’ across the country from 12 pm to 4 pm on February 18,” the SKM said in the statement. Also Read - Twitter Withholds Some Accounts After Govt Notice But Says 'Tweets Must Flow'

Earlier this month, they had observed a three-hour road blockade to press their demand of repealing the three laws. Also Read - BREAKING News LIVE: Toll Collection Won't Be Allowed in Rajasthan From Feb 12, Says Samyukta Kisan Morcha

Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three laws which were enacted in September last year. The protesters have been alleging the laws will weaken the MSP mechanism and end the mandi system. But the government says the new legislations offer more options to farmers to sell their crops, and will help raise their incomes.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait asserted that the agitating farmers were not aiming at any change in power at the Centre but a solution to their problems as he said many of their leaders will tour different parts of the country to spread the movement.

While addressing the protesting farmers at Singhu border, Tikait said that the agitation against the farm laws will stretch till the Centre addresses their issues.

“We do not aim change in power (at the Centre). The government should do its work. We want it to repeal the farm laws and ensure law on MSP,” he said.

Tikait said that the agitation will be long drawn and continue till government starts talks with farmer leaders. He also asserted that the unity of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of the farmer unions protesting against the contentious farm laws, was intact and warned the government not to be in any illusion.