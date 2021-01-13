New Delhi: Day after welcoming the order of the Supreme Court, the protesting farmers at Delhi’s Singhu Border burnt copies of the newly enacted farms laws on the occasion of Lohri and said they will continue their protest until the laws are repealed completely. They have done this as a mark of protest against the legislations. Also Read - Inspired by Protesting Farmers, Pakistani Singer Composes New Song Titled 'Kisana'

“If someone is talking anti-nationalism in the movement, then the government should arrest him. The government should work on how the agricultural law should end. If the government has banned 10-year-old tractors, then we will show 10-year-old tractors by driving on the streets of Delhi,” Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of Bhartiya Kisan Union, said at the protest site where they are burning the copies of farm laws. Also Read - Check Top 5 Headlines of The Day: Supreme Court on Farm Laws, Tesla's Entry to India, Bird Flu & More

On the other hand, Congress MP from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, also took part in the protest and burnt a copy of the farm laws at Jantar Mantar on the occasion of Lohri.

Delhi: Congress MP from Amritsar, Gurjeet Singh Aujla tears and burns a copy of the farm laws at Jantar Mantar#Lohri pic.twitter.com/bc2h24VW02 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2021

Lohri is mostly celebrated in north India, marking the beginning of the spring season. Bonfires are a special characteristic of the festival.

Apart from this, the protesting farmers in Punjab also burnt copies of the Centre’s three new farm laws at several places on the festival of Lohri as a mark of protest against the legislations.

Earlier, farmers’ leader Manjeet Singh Rai had said that they will celebrate Lohri by burning the copies of farm laws at all protest sites in the evening.

This comes a day after the protesting farmer unions asserted they will not appear before the Supreme Court-appointed panel, alleging it was “pro-government”, and said they won’t settle for anything less than the repeal of the three contentious laws.

The unions also raised doubts over the neutrality of the members of the committee even as they welcomed the top court’s order to stay the implementation of the laws.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of the controversial farm laws till further orders and set up the four-member committee to resolve the impasse between the Centre and the farmer unions protesting at Delhi’s borders over the legislations.