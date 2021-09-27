New Delhi: The vehicular movement was severely affected on the borders of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram following the Bharat Bandh called by a section of farmers against the Centre’s three agri laws. Moreover, a massive traffic snarl was seen at the Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital were being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of the protest. Besides, train operations were also affected in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur divisions as protesters were seen sitting on railway tracks. More than 20 locations are being blocked in the Delhi division. About 25 trains were affected in Ambala and Firozpur divisions, said Northern Railway.Also Read - Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: 1.5 Km Traffic Jam at Delhi-Gurugram Border, Vehicular Movement Hit on DND; Several Trains Cancelled

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of over 40 farmers” unions leading the 10-month-old agitation for withdrawal of three contentious farm laws, has called for the Bharat Bandh on Monday. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Haryana Police Issues Advisory, Tightens Security | Check Details Here

Massive traffic snarl seen at Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital are being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of Bharat Bandh called by farmer organisations today. pic.twitter.com/dclgkqp3X1 — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Delhi Police Tightens Security, Intensifies Patrolling At Borders | Key Updates

Here are the Top 10 points in this big story:-