New Delhi: The vehicular movement was severely affected on the borders of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram following the Bharat Bandh called by a section of farmers against the Centre’s three agri laws. Moreover, a massive traffic snarl was seen at the Gurugram-Delhi border as vehicles entering the national capital were being checked by Delhi Police and paramilitary jawans, in wake of the protest. Besides, train operations were also affected in Delhi, Ambala and Firozpur divisions as protesters were seen sitting on railway tracks. More than 20 locations are being blocked in the Delhi division. About 25 trains were affected in Ambala and Firozpur divisions, said Northern Railway.Also Read - Bharat Bandh LIVE Updates: 1.5 Km Traffic Jam at Delhi-Gurugram Border, Vehicular Movement Hit on DND; Several Trains Cancelled
- The Delhi Police also increased security checks at its border points which led to the slowing down of traffic.
- The dual carriageway at Ghazipur border was closed for traffic by Delhi Police which informed commuters about road closures and traffic snarls on Twitter.
- Delhi traffic police has asked commuters coming from Sarai Kale Khan to take alternate route for Ghaziabad i.e. Vikas Marg for Ghaziabad and for Noida via DND as protesters have blocked National Highway 24 and 9.
- The Ghazipur border is closed for traffic from both sides due to farmers’ protests. “Commuters wishing to commute to and fro between UP and Delhi may use DND flyway, Vikas Marg, Signature bridge, and Wazirabad road. Traffic on NH 24 and 9 is being diverted towards Maharajpur, Apsara and Bhopura borders,” traffic police tweeted.
- The Ghaziabad Police has also closed a national highway that connects Ghaziabad and Nizamuddin in Delhi.
- At the UP Gate, which is also the protest site of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) since November last year, police have put up barricades on the highway to check vehicles. “Nobody is allowed to travel from this route between Delhi and Ghaziabad due to the Bharat Bandh call,” Superintendent of police (second) Gyanendra Singh told PTI.
- Apart from UP Gate at Ghazipur border, all three borders between Delhi and Ghaziabad — Ananad Vihar, Dilshad Garden-Apsara Cinema, and Tulsi Niketan — are open.
- The Noida traffic police has cautioned commuters against taking the routes passing through Ghazipur in adjoining Ghaziabad for travelling to or from Delhi.
- “Routes between Noida and Delhi via Chilla and DND flyway are open. But there was an increased traffic on these routes during the peak office hours. The traffic movement had slowed down a bit because of the pressure,” a traffic police official said.
- On the other side, the expressways, including the Yamuna Expressway, leading from Greater Noida into the interior districts of Uttar Pradesh like Mathura, Agra, Aligarh, Lucknow, among others were open without any hindrance in the morning, according to officials.