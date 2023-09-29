Home

Farmers Block Delhi-Chandigarh National Highway: Know The Reason Behind Fresh Protests

Hundreds of passengers are stuck at the railway stations of Punjab due to jams in trains. More than 90 trains will be affected on Friday, out of which more than 80 trains have been cancelled.

New Delhi: Nineteen farmer labor organizations in Punjab have extended their rail roko protest to the Delhi-Chandigarh highway, blocking traffic between Chandigarh and Ambala. Farmers are also sitting on railway lines across Punjab, halting all train traffic on routes from Delhi to Amritsar, Pathankot to Amritsar, and Punjab to Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Moga, Firozpur, and Fazilka, as per a report carried by news agency ANI.

Reason Behind Fresh Protests

The Farmers are demanding a committee for Minimum Support Price (MSP), a financial package for losses caused by recent floods, relief from agricultural debt and withdrawal of cases regarding agitation in Delhi in 2020-21. The three-day protest called by farmers in Punjab’s Amritsar led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee began on Thursday and will continue till Saturday (September 30).

As many as 18 trains of the Firozpur division, have been affected as members of various farmers’ bodies squatted on train tracks in Ferozepur.

Hundreds Of Passengers Stuck

Hundreds of passengers are stuck at the railway stations of Punjab due to jams in trains. More than 90 trains will be affected on Friday, out of which more than 80 trains have been cancelled. Farmers in Punjab continued their “rail roko” protest on the second day in Amritsar.

Punjab Farmers Protest: Key Locations

Farmers from 17 districts of Punjab, including Moga, Hoshiarpur, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Tarn Taran, Sangrur, Patiala, Ferozepur, Bathinda, and Amritsar, are protesting against the government’s policies. A group of farmers from the BKU (Sidhupur) faction has also blocked the Chandigarh-Ambala national highway near Lalru. Punjab Police have diverted traffic through alternate routes, as per a report in the Business Standards.

Statement From Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

Sarwan Singh Pandher of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, who was present at the protest said, “If anyone tries to be unfair with the farmers of Punjab, then farmers from Haryana will also join Punjab farmers. Farmers are united throughout the country.”

“The agitation has been called by 18 unions in North India. Home Minister Amit Shah came to Amritsar and he promised to bring MSP guarantee law but the committee has not been formed yet. The cases that had been registered during the Delhi agitation have not been withdrawn,” Pandher claimed.

(With inputs from agencies)

