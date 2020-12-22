New Delhi: As ongoing agitation in and around Delhi entered the 27th day on Tuesday, farmers blocked the Ghazipur border (Uttar Pradesh) with tractors to protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre in September. The traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway was affected as both side carriageways were closed. Also Read - After Punjab, Haryana, Farmers From Maharashtra Leave For Delhi to Join Protest

“Traffic diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham & Ghazipur Chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra, DND,” said Additional CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi.

Delhi: Protesting farmers block Ghazipur (Delhi-Ghaziabad) border completely. Traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur & Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway affected as both side carriageways closed for traffic. pic.twitter.com/jHMkpQJIch — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2020

A group of 10 farmers protesting at Ghaziabad border also started the relay hunger strike on Monday as part of the protest organised by farmer leaders in the national capital. They will be replaced by another group today.

Meanwhile, efforts are underway by the unions to draw support from farmers in other states like Bihar for their demand to enact a law ensuring Minimum Support Price (MSP) as the protest at the border points have been going on for almost four weeks now.

The sixth round of talks on December 9 was cancelled following a deadlock as agitators refused to budge from their demand for repealing the three laws. However, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar invited farmer leaders for another meeting on a date of their choosing.