Chandigarh: Voicing concern over police action against other co-farmers, several farmer leaders on Saturday blocked multiple roads in Haryana. The farmers resorted to protest police action against other farmers in neighbouring Karnal district. Notably, the agitation has impacted traffic on roads in Kurukshetra, on the Delhi-Amritsar highway, and led to a jam at the Shambhu toll plaza leading to Ambala. Visuals shared on social media showed farmers sitting on khatiyas, or a bamboo bed, and standing, or sitting, in large groups across the road, with cars, buses and trucks backed up for at least three kilometres.Also Read - Bharat Bandh on Sept 25: Farmers Call For Nationwide Strike to Further Intensify Agitation Against Agri Laws

Several other visuals showed policemen in riot gear arguing with a man who seems to be badly wounded. Another video showed a large contingent of riot police gathered on the highway. Also Read - Protesting Farmers Dump Tonnes Of Tomatoes Over Low Price At Nagpur-Mumbai Highway

On Saturday, the farmers protested an alleged lathi charge by police on farmers in Karnal. They were charged down by the police after they tried to stop state BJP chief OP Dhankar’s convoy. Also Read - Schools in Haryana to Reopen For Classes 4 and 5 From Sept 1 | Details Inside

Lathi charge Upon Protesting Farmers In Karnal Haryana The Government Will Do Everything To Shut This Protest Let's Stand By Farmers Stand By Nation pic.twitter.com/L2HcKf0PTT — Adv Sanwar Ali (@SanwarSpeaks) August 28, 2021

Lathi charge by #HaryanaPolice on farmers at #Gharaunda Toll Plaza (#Karnal), Haryan. They were opposing C.M. Manohar Lal's visit. In protest #Farmers have blocked all roads in #Haryana

1/2 pic.twitter.com/H2ZmmGN7bT — Dr. Kulbeer Singh Badal ਡਾ. ਕੁਲਬੀਰ ਸਿੰਘ ਬਾਦਲ (@kulbeersbadal) August 28, 2021

As per reports, Dhankar was travelling to a state-level meeting of all BJP leaders and elected representatives in Karnal. As his convoy exited the Bastara toll plaza (between Karnal and Panipat), farmers allegedly hit the cars with sticks.

Protesting police action, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha slammed the police for their “brutal” actions and called on farmers across the state to gather for a concerted protest later today.

Nationwide strike: On the other hand, the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) on Friday said it will stage a nationwide sit-in on September 8 and launch further protest if the Centre does not give an assurance on procurement of foodgrains on remunerative prices from farmers by August 31.

“The government, by announcing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for some crops (around 20 currently), can’t shrug off its responsibility. All know that the MSP system was a sham. What good the government’s hollow MSP is doing when farmers are unable to sell their crops in the market (at profitable rates),” BKS general secretary Badrinarayan Choudhary said.

He said the government announces remunerative prices for crops after studying investments of farmers in them in different states.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with the mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates. The Centre has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain in place.