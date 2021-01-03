New Delhi: The national capital has been receiving rains since the past two days with the city shivering at around 8 degrees centigrade. However, this has not deterred the farmers’ spirits who have been protesting over agriculture laws around Delhi borders. If a report by NDTV is to be believed, many famers today stood bare-chested in the biting cold weather as a symbol of their resistance, and raised the slogan ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan’. Also Read - 18 Die After Roof Collapses at Crematorium in UP's Muradnagar; PM Modi Offers Condolences

Further, farmers today urged the government to heed to their demands in tomorrow’s round of talks. “Today is 37th day, govt should leave its stubbornness. We won’t go back till laws are taken back. It’s disappointing that farmers are losing their lives. So many farmers are braving the cold yet the govt is not taking it seriously,” Farmers’ Leader Onkar Singh told news agency ANI. Also Read - Every Farmer-Labourer Part of Movement a 'Satyagrahi', They Will Take Back Their Rights: Rahul Gandhi

“We will demand repealing 3 Farm laws in our meeting tomorrow with govt… It’s been raining, so we’re trying to get waterproof tents although they’re not upto govt standard. We’re trying to arrange blankets and warm water for women & elderly,” another farmers’ leader Harmeet Singh Kadian said. Also Read - Farm Laws Passed in Parliament With Punjab CM's Consent, He Could Have Prevented It: AAP

Farmers have also declared that they will celebrate Lohri on January 13 by burning copies of farm laws. “We will celebrate Lohri on 13th January by burning the copies of Farm Laws. We’ll celebrate Kisan Diwas on 23rd Jan, on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose birth anniversary,” Manjeet Singh Rai said at Singhu border protest site in Delhi.

After the sixth round of formal negotiations on Wednesday, the government and farm unions reached some common ground to resolve protesting farmers’ concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues. Both the sides are expected to meet tomorrow.

The government has presented agriculture laws as major agriculture sector reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.