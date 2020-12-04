Farmers Protest Latest News: Even as the fourth round of talks with the Centre ended in a stalemate on Thursday, the protesting farmers on Friday called for ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 to further intensify their agitation against the Centre’s farm laws. Giving further details, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Lakhowal) General Secretary HS Lakhowal at Singhu Border said that on December 5, the effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. Also Read - Remove Farmers From Delhi-Noida Border, Protests Blocking Emergency Medical Services: Plea in SC

"Yesterday, we told the Central government that the farm laws should be withdrawn. On 5 Dec, effigies of PM Modi will be burnt across the country. We have given a call for Bharat Bandh on December 8," Lakhowal said.

Another farmer leader stated that they will take protest forward until the Centre takes back the farm laws. "We need to take this protest forward. The Central government has to take back the farm laws," Hannan Mollah, General Secretary, All India Kisan Sabha, at Singhu border, said.

Prior to this, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers are hoping that the Centre will meet their demands during the fifth round of talks scheduled on December 5, failing which they will continue their protests against the new farm laws.

“The government and the farmers did not reach any decision during the meeting held on Thursday. The government wants to make amendments to the three laws, but we want the laws to be completely repealed. If the government does not agree to our demands, we will continue to protest. We are looking to find out what happens in Saturday’s meeting,” Tikait said.

As the protests in Delhi entered its 9th day, Delhi’s border points remained choked as thousands of farmers from Haryana, Punjab, and other states held demonstrations, after talks between three union ministers and a representative group of agitating farmers failed to yield any resolution on Thursday.

However, the two sides are scheduled to meet on Saturday again. The farmer community has expressed apprehension that the new laws are “anti-farmer”, and would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the “mercy” of big corporations.