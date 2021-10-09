Lakhimpur Violence Latest Update: Demanding the arrest of Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra in the Lakhimpur killings, the farmer leaders on Saturday said they will hold rail roko on October 18 to protest the violence in the area. They also said that the incident was a pre-planned conspiracy .Also Read - Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: After Skipping Summon, Minister's Son Ashish Mishra Appears Before UP Police For Questioning

"Ajay Mishra should also be removed from the government as he started this conspiracy and is also protecting the culprits in the case," Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Yogendra Yadav alleged.

He also said that the SKM on October 15, which is Dusshera, will burn the effigies of leaders to protest against the violence.

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) calls 'rail roko' on Oct 18 to protest Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Yogendra Yadav — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 9, 2021

As per updates, the farmers’ groups will hold a ‘rail roko’ on October 18 and a mahapanchayat in Lucknow on October 26 to protest the death of farmers.

It must be noted that in the violent incident on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri, eight people were killed, including four farmers.

“The incident was part of a pre-planned conspiracy and the attackers tried to terrorise farmers, farmer leader Darshan Pal said.

Farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

On Friday, the farmers rejected the SIT and the inquiry commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The SKM also welcomes the SC’s order asking the Uttar Pradesh Police to keep all evidence in the case intact, the statement said.

The UP Police issued a fresh notice to Ashish Mishra asking him to appear before it by 11 am on Saturday after he missed his summons for Friday.