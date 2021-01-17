New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday asked the protesting farmers to “tell government what they want other than the repeal of the farm laws”, saying that “most farmers and experts are in favour” of the agricultural reforms. Also Read - Doubling Farmers Income Biggest Priority of Modi Govt: Amit Shah

The agriculture minister stood by the government’s stand that it will not repeal farm laws and said he expects farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause in the next round of talks and give options about what amendments can made. Also Read - Farm Laws Stir: Police Stop Congress Workers With Water Cannon in Punjab; Hooda, Other Leaders Detained in Haryana

The government has sent a proposal to protesting farmer unions in which it has agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders’ registration among other things. Also Read - Deadlock Continues as Centre-farmers Talks Remain Inconclusive, Next Meet on Jan 19

“We had sent a proposal to farmer unions in which we agreed to address their apprehensions regarding mandis and traders’ registration among other things. The government has also agreed to discuss laws on stubble burning and electricity but unions only want the repeal of the laws,” Tomar said.

The agriculture minister reiterated that the government is ready to bring amendments in the laws, and added that laws are enacted for the whole country and many people in the country are happy with the laws.

“The farmer unions are not budging from their stance, they are constantly asking to repeal the laws. When the government enacts the law, it is for the whole country. Most of the farmers, scholars, scientists, and people working in the agriculture sector agree with these laws,” Tomar said.

The minister added that with the Supreme Court’s intervention there is no point in farmers’ demand about repealing the laws.

“If the Supreme Court has stayed the implementation of laws, then I think the question of repealing ends. We expect farmers to discuss the laws clause by clause on January 19 and give us options about what amendments can be brought in the laws other than repealing,” he stated further.

On January 12, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the Centre’s three farm laws and asked the committee formed by it concerning the laws to submit its report within two months.

The committee has been directed to hold a dialogue with farmers and submit its recommendations pertaining to the farm laws within two months from the date of its first sitting.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws – Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

(With ANI inputs)