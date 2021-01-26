New Delhi: On one side when violent protests broke out at ITO and Red Fort area with the death of one protester, on the other side, heart-warming scenes were witnessed at Delhi’s Chilla border point between the national capital and Uttar Pradesh where the agitating crowd exchanged roses with state police personnel. Also Read - Day After Farmers Rally Violence, Red Fort to Remain Shut For Visitors Till Jan 31

The chaos erupted after a planned tractor rally went completely out of control in Delhi, making for some shocking scenes within the city. One protester died amid clashes between the police and protesting farmers on Republic Day as the rally took a chaotic turn. Deviating from the designated route, the farmers made to the Red Fort, where they hoisted a religious flag, entered the forecourt, and climbed the ramparts. However, the police managed to bring the situation under control later but not before the protesters took over Ramlila Maidan, the original site of agitation. Also Read - Tractor Rally Violence: 2 Farmer Unions Withdraw Support From Protest, Delhi Police Says Culprits Will Not be Spared | Key Points

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at ITO, where hundreds of protesters could be seen chasing police personnel with sticks and ramming their tractors into the buses parked by police.

The violence erupted after farmers broke barricades and stormed into Delhi ahead of time. However, they blamed “anti-social elements” for the incidents of the day.

Surprisingly, at Chilla border, Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranvijay Singh was presented with roses by Yogesh Pratap Singh, the UP President of Bharat Kisan Union (Bhanu). He even ate the meals prepared by the protesters. This happened after the official committed to not stopping BKU (Bhanu) members and supporters from coming to the protest site anymore. After Noida Additional DCP gave his verbal commitment, the farmers shared smiles and roses with him.