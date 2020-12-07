Days after returning his Padma Vibhushan award, Former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Farmers crisis. Expressing his distress, Parkash Singh Badal said he is deeply worried about the ongoing farmers’ crisis. “I’m deeply worried about ongoing farmers’ crisis. It seems to me that issue could’ve been dealt with better if govt had paid greater attention to honest feedback on what farmers really thought of government’s initiatives,” Badal wrote. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Air India Allows No-show Waiver, Free Reschedule For Passengers Who Can't Report on Time

“Three Acts in the question that have pushed the country into deep turmoil must be withdrawn without making farmers & their families endure any more suffering in this biting cold. The issue doesn’t concern farmers alone but affects the entire economic fabric of the country,” the letter further states. Also Read - Bharat Bandh on Dec 8: Delhi's Azadpur Mandi, Other Mandis to Remain Closed on Tuesday

Parkash Singh Badal had earlier returned his Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the Centre’s farm laws. “I am who I am because of the people, especially the common farmer. Today when he has lost more than his honour, I see no point in holding on to the Padma Vibhushan honour,” the Shiromani Akali Dal leader said. Also Read - Bharat Bandh: Odisha Civil Services Main Exam Postponed | Check New Date Here

“Parkash Badal today returned the Padma Vibhushan award in protest against the betrayal of the farmers by the Government of India and against the shocking indifference and contempt with which the government is treating the ongoing peaceful and democratic agitation of the farmers against the three farm Acts,” a SAD statement said.

Badal said the farmers are waging a bitter struggle in the severe cold just to secure their fundamental right to life.