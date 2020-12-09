Farmers Protest Latest News: As their protest entered fourteenth day, the agitating farmers on Wednesday rejected the draft proposal of the Central government and threatened to intensify their agitation from December 14. They said they will block Jaipur-Delhi and the Delhi-Agra expressways by Saturday, and escalate it to a nationwide protest from December 14. Also Read - UK PM Boris Johnson In Parliament Confuses Farmers' Protest With India-Pakistan Dispute

After receiving the draft proposal, farmer leader Shiv Kumar Kakka held a press conference and said there was nothing new in the government's proposal, and that it was "completely rejected" by the 'Sanyukta Kisan Committee' in its meeting on Wednesday.

Farmer union leaders termed the proposal an "insult" to the farmers of the country. They, however, said if the government sends a fresh proposal for talks, they may consider it.

What was in draft proposal?

In the draft proposal sent to the farmer unions, the government had also said it was ready to provide all necessary clarifications on their concerns about the new farm laws enacted in September. It did not, however, mention anything about the main demand of protesting farmers which is to repeal the laws.

The government had also proposed to make necessary amendments on at least seven counts, including one to allay fears about the weakening of the mandi system.

Notably, the sixth round of talks between the government and farm union leaders, which was scheduled for Wednesday morning, was cancelled.

‘Delhi chalo march’

According to the union leaders, a new Delhi chalo (march to Delhi)’ call is being given to all farmers in the north India for December 14, while those in the South will be asked to protest at district headquarters.

Hey further stated that they would gherao BJP ministers, the party’s district offices and boycott its leaders on December 14. They said all toll plazas across the country will be made toll-free on December 12.

The Centre’s proposal was sent to the farmers on Wednesday, a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah met their 13 representatives over the contentious legislations.

In the proposal, the government had offered to give a “written assurance” to the farmers that the existing Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime for crop procurement will continue.

Opposition delegation meets President

Earlier in the day, a delegation of opposition leaders met President Ram Nath Kovind and sought repeal of the three farm laws against which thousands of farmers have been protesting on various borders of the national capital.

The five-member delegation comprised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI general secretary D Raja and DMK leader TKS Elangovan.

The opposition leaders submitted a memorandum to the President that said, “We urge upon you, as the custodian of the Indian Constitution, to persuade your government not to be obdurate and accept the demands raised by India’s annadatas.”

The memorandum to the President further said that more than 20 different political parties, including many parties governing states, have extended their solidarity with the ongoing struggle of the Indian peasantry and extended wholehearted support to their call for a Bharat Bandh on December 8, demanding the repeal of the “retrograde” agri laws and the Electricity Amendment Bill.

Tomar meets Shah

After the farmers rejected the proposal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar met Home Minister Shah to discuss the next course of action.

The agriculture minister is believed to have discussed with the home minister a possible way to end the stalemate after the farm unions rejected the government’s draft proposal. Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal was also present in the meeting.

China, Pakistan behind protest

Meanwhile, Union minister Raosaheb Danve on Wednesday claimed that China and Pakistan were behind the ongoing protests by farmers, who are seeking repeal of three new farm laws.

He also alleged that Muslims were earlier misled over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), but as those efforts did not succeed, now farmers were being told that they will face losses due to the new laws.

Danve was speaking at the inauguration of a health centre at Kolte Takli in Badnapur taluka of Maharashtra’s Jalna district.

(With inputs from agencies)