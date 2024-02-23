Home

Delhi Chalo March: Another Farmer Dies, Toll Reaches 4; Farmers Demand Govt Job For Family

The death toll in the Farmers' Delhi Chalo March has increased to four as one more farmer died due to a heart attack. The farmers are now demanding a government job for the family.

New Delhi: The Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March began on February 13, 2024 as over 200 farmer unions from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh began their march to Delhi, demanding the enactment of law for the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of crops. After four meetings and discussions with the Centre, the farmers remained dissatisfied and continued the protest. In the Delhi Chalo March on Feb 21, a 22-year-old farmer was killed during a clash with the Haryana Police; now, in a latest news development, another protestor farmer has died during the Delhi Chalo March, taking the death toll to four.

