New Delhi: As farmers clashed with police personnel while protesting over the new farm laws in Uttarakhand on Friday, they ran a tractor over a barricade.

A video showed the clash between farmers and cops taking place in Udham Singh Nagar district where a large crowd of protesters could be seen driving a green tractor over a police barricade and then by running it down, forcing the cops to get out the way.

Meanwhile in Punjab, Bharti Kisan Union (Doaba) gheraoed local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, forcing them to leave from the backdoor with police protection. The BJP leaders were at a hotel in Phagwara to observe the birth anniversary former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The agitating farmers claimed the hotel is owned by a BJP activist who runs a company which supplies cattle and chicken feed, saying that they will boycott its products.

Led by Union’s vice president Kirpal Singh Mussapur, a number of activists held a protest outside the hotel and gheraoed those BJP leaders and workers who had managed to get inside before farmers started their demonstration.

The protesters also did not allow several BJP activists, including Bharati Sharma, district president of BJP’s Mahila Wing, to go inside the hotel, police said.

Those who had gone inside had to slip one by one from the hotel’s backdoor under police protection in order to save themselves from the wrath of the protesters, police said.

They included BJP district and block presidents Rakesh Duggal and Paramjit Singh Pamma Chachoki and former Mayor Arun Khosla.

Mussapur alleged that BJP’s programme and anti-farmers’ propaganda were being done under the garb of Vajpayee Jayanti celebration.

He said ‘kisans’, ‘mazdoors’ (farm labours) and ‘mulazams’ (employees) will boycott the hotel and the company’s products.

The protesters raised slogans against the Narendra Modi government and Union minister Som Parkash.

Protesters hoisted the BKU flag on a pole outside the hotel, warning it’s owner that if the flag was removed or any BJP function was allowed at the hotel in future, farmers will ‘gherao’ both the hotel and the company along national highway.

(With PTI inputs)