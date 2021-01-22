New Delhi: After the eleventh round of talks between farmer union leaders and the central government ended in a deadlock on Friday, the leaders representing thousands of protesting farmers said they will go ahead with the tractor rally on January 26 as planned. Also Read - This is The Best We Can Offer, Govt Tells Farmers; Talks Inconclusive, Unions Threaten to Intensify Stir

The tractor parade will take place on Republic Day at Delhi’s busy Outer Ring Road as decided earlier. Coming out of the meeting, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said it is for the government to ensure that the rally is peaceful. Also Read - Will Celebrate Week Long 'Kisan Jagruk Sapta' to Educate Bihar farmers Regarding Farm Laws: RJD

“Tractor march on January 26 will take place as decided by us on Outer Ring Road. We have informed the police that it is for the government to ensure that it should be peaceful,” Rajewal said. Also Read - Farmers' Tractor Rally on Republic Day: Centre Withdraws Plea After SC Says 'It's a Police Matter'

The government’s 11th attempt at negotiations with protesting farmer unions hit a roadblock as they stuck to their demands for a complete repeal of three new farm laws, even after the Centre asked them to reconsider its proposal for putting the acts on hold for 12-18 months.

Unlike the last 10 rounds of talks, the 11th round could not even reach a decision on the next date for the meeting as the government also hardened its position saying it is ready to meet again once the unions agree to discuss the suspension proposal.

Farmer union leaders said they will intensify their agitation while keeping it peaceful.

“The minister made us wait for three and a half hours. This is an insult to farmers. When he came, he asked us to consider the government’s proposal and said that he is ending the process of meetings… The agitation will continue peacefully,” said SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a repeal of three farm laws and a legal guarantee on minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

(With inputs from PTI)