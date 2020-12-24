New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that farmers from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat has given him a letter in support of Centre’s farm laws. His statement came after he held a meeting with a delegation of 60 farmers belonging to Kisaan Majdoor Sangh from Baghpat. Also Read - In Fresh Letter, Govt Urges Farmers to Come For Talks; Peasants Ask Centre to Offer Concrete Proposal

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, the minister said, “Farmers from Baghpat have given me a letter in support of Centre’s Farm Laws. They’ve told me that govt shouldn’t buckle under any pressure to make amendments to Farm bills.” Also Read - Farmers Won't End Protest Until Laws Are Repealed, Says Rahul Gandhi After Meeting President Kovind

This meeting with members of Kisaan Majdoor Sangh happened as the farmers’ agitation entered the 29th day against the three contentious farm laws. Thousands of farmers have been protesting against the government, blocking various Delhi borders including Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur and Chilla on Delhi-Chandigarh, Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh routes. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: 'Legalise MSP,' Demand Kisan Unions as Precondition For Next Round of Talks Over Farm Laws

The agriculture minister also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying, “Whatever Rahul Gandhi says, even Congress doesn’t take it seriously. Today when he went to register his protest with President with signatures, these farmers told me that no one from Congress came to them to get their signature.”

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader met President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday and demanded a joint session of Parliament to repeal the three agri laws. After the meeting, he also alleged that there is “no democracy in India” and it exists “only in imagination”. He said, “If the prime minister does not repeal these laws, the country will suffer.”