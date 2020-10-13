New Delhi: Slamming the government at the Centre over the recently enacted agriculture-related legislations, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the farmers have given the country food security, but the Modi government just “betrayed” them. Also Read - Assam BJP Leader Demands Beef Ban For Zoo Animals, Protests Outside Guwahati Zoo

Sharing a 3.31-minute video of his recent visits to Punjab and Haryana during which he held tractor rallies and public meetings against the laws, Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, "The farmers gave the country food security, and the Modi government only betrayed them. But not anymore."

The video also features some farmers saying they will protest against and oppose the farm laws vehemently.

The three farm bills — the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 — were passed by the Parliament recently. And subsequently, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the bills.

The Modi government has asserted that these new laws will be beneficial for farmers and will increase their income. However, the Congress and other opposition parties have been criticising these legislations repeatedly, claiming these will only harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates.

Earlier in the day, the Congress leader tweeted yet another video report by a media portal on caste discrimination prevailing in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh and stated that the video was for those who “were running away from reality”.

“We will change, the country will change,” he tweeted in Hindi.