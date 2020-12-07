Bharat Bandh Latest Updates: As the talks with the Centre remained inconclusive, the farmers have called for Bharat Bandh today press for repeal of the Centre’s new farm laws. Many trade unions have extended support to the Bharat Bandh even as the farmer leaders said that no one should be forced to join the shutdown. Also Read - Haryana Farmers' Group in Support of New Laws Meets Agriculture Minister; Seek Amendments, Not Repeal

Centre's advisory to states

With all opposition parties backing the 'Bharat Bandh' and many announcing parallel protests in support of the farmers, the Centre on Monday issued an advisory directing all the states and Union Territories to tighten security and ensure peace is maintained. The railways too asked its personnel to step up vigil saying protesters may organise rail blockades in 16 states.

Calling for a peaceful protest, the farmer leaders said they will block key roads during their ‘chakka jam’ protest from 11 AM to 3 PM as part of their stir, which has drawn people from northern states especially Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi since the last 12 days.

Symbolic bandh

“Our bandh is different from that of political parties. It is a four-hour symbolic bandh for an ideological cause. We want that there should be no problem to the common people. We appeal to them not to travel during this period,” farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said.

The development comes as the Centre and the farmer unions are slated to hold the sixth round of talks a day after the bandh as previous discussions failed to yield results.

BJP vs Opposition

On the other hand, the BJP, earlier in the day, hit back and accused the opposition parties of “shameful double standards”, claiming many of them had endorsed these reforms when in power or had supported them in Parliament.

Senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the opposition parties have joined the agitation in a bid to save their existence after being repeatedly rejected by people in different elections across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also slammed the opposition. However, the agitating farmers have drawn support from various quarters including artists, sportspersons and workers’ and students’ groups.

Transport likely to be affected

Tuesday’s strike might impact the transport of goods as the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), the apex body of transporters representing about 95 lakh truckers and other entities, said it will suspend operations in the entire country to support the bandh.

The Railways’ two biggest unions, AIRF and NFIR have extended their support to the bandh and are planning to hold rallies and demonstrations in their support.

However, the traders’ body CAIT and the All India Transporters Welfare Association, however, said markets across the country including in Delhi will remain open and transport services will also remain operative.

Bank unions also said they will not participate in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, even as they expressed solidarity with farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) General Secretary Soumya Datta said the union has expressed its solidarity with farmers but will not be participating in the Bharat Bandh called by them.

Similarly, All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) General Secretary C H Venkatachalam said union members would wear black badges while on duty, stage protest after or before working hours and display placards before bank branches to support the cause of farmers of the country, but banking operations will not be hit.

The bandh has been called against Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, all of which were passed by Parliament recently.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Monday tweeted about the closure of the Singhu, Auchandi, Piao Maniyari and Mangesh borders. The Tikri and Jharoda borders are also closed, it said and advised alternative routes for travelling to Haryana and UP.

The National Highway-44 (NH-44) has also been closed on both sides. The Gazipur border on NH-24 is also closed for traffic from Gaziabad to Delhi.

