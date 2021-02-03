New Delhi: Amid intensifying farmers’ agitation, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday hit out at global celebrities such as singer Rihanna and climate activist Greta Thunberg for their support of the farmers’ protests, the focus of a sharply polarised international debate that saw several Bollywood and cricket stars and top ministers rally around the government in its pushback. Also Read - 'India's Sovereignty Cannot be Compromised' - Sachin Tendulkar Responds After Rihanna And Greta Thunberg Tweet in Support of Farmers

Issuing a statement, the MEA stated that the temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags and comments is neither accurate nor responsible. It also stated that the facts must be ascertained before the rush to comment. Amid all these developments, hashtags #IndiaTogether and #IndiaAgainstPropaganda were trending on Twitter. Also Read - After Rihanna's Remarks on Farmers' Protest, Amit Shah Says No Propaganda Can Stop India

What global celebs stated: The whole episode started when Rihanna, among the biggest pop stars of the day with 101 million followers on Twitter, on Tuesday started the global chorus of support for India’s farmers, taking their movement to a new high. “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest,” she tweeted, linking a CNN news article on the internet shutdown around New Delhi as protesters clashed with the police. Also Read - Farmer Leaders Hail Support of International Personalities, Call it Matter of Pride For Showing Sensitivity

Soon after Greta Thunberg tweeted, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.” The Swedish climate activist posted again later in the day, saying Here’s a tool kit if you want to help . It took the user to a document containing details on ways to support the protest, including creating a Twitter storm and protesting outside Indian embassies.

Adding to their voices were American actor Amanda Cerni, US Vice President Kamala Harris’ niece Meena Harris, Serendipity star Cusack, who retweeted a post by Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate reading, “Let us talk about what is happening in India right now #FarmersProtest”, and former adult star Mia Khalifa who asked, What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest.”

Politicians slam provocative tweets: In the evening, Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed concern and said India stands united and together to achieve progress. “Propaganda cannot decide India’s fate only ‘Progress’ can. India stands united and together to achieve progress,” Shah tweeted.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal added, “Fearing the growing power of India, international forces are conspiring to weaken our country, and the democracy of the country.”

Many of their colleagues, including Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nirmala Sitharaman, Hardeep Singh Puri, V K Singh and Ramesh Pokhriyal, joined them.

Bollywood stars join in: The ministers’ views also found support in Bollywood with actors Akshay Kumar, Kangna Ranaut and Ajay Devgn and filmmaker Karan Johar among those who urged people to be wary of false propaganda.

Kumar was among the first to share the MEA statement, saying efforts by the government to solve the issue are “evident”. “Farmers constitute an extremely important part of our country. And the efforts being undertaken to resolve their issues are evident. Let’s support an amicable resolution, rather than paying attention to anyone creating differences. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” Kumar wrote.

Devgn said people shouldn’t “fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies”. Johar said the country shouldn’t let “anyone divide us”.

“We live in turbulent times and the need of the hour is prudence and patience at every turn. Let us together, make every effort we can to find solutions that work for everyone our farmers are the backbone of India. Let us not let anyone divide us. #IndiaTogether” he said.

Suniel Shetty also shared the MEA response on Twitter, saying nothing is “more dangerous than half truth”.

Cricketing stars Sachin Tendulkar and Anil Kumble also used the twin hashtags to amplify the pushback. “India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Unending agitation: Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at several Delhi border points since November last year, demanding the government to repeal the three farm laws and legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. The protest sites have been turned into fortresses with police putting up multi-layer barricades and concertina wires to stop the movement of vehicles.

Internet back at protest sites: Meanwhile, the Home Ministry said that there has been no further extension of the Internet suspension at Delhi’s borders which was till the night of February 2. The ministry had announced suspension of Internet at the three Delhi border points of Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur where farmers protests are underway from 11 pm on January 29 effective till 11 pm on January 31. Later it had extended the suspension till 11 pm on February 2.