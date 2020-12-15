New Delhi: As the agitation entered 20th day, the farmer leaders on Tuesday hardened their stand on protest and said they will make the Central government repeal the farm laws. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse them and accused the opposition of shooting off farmers’ shoulders. Also Read - Singapore Police Investigates Social Media Posts Supporting Indian Farmers' Protest

Moreover, the farmer leaders said their fight has reached a stage where they are determined to win it no matter what. They also said that they will completely block the Chilla Border between Delhi and Noida on Wednesday to press for their demands. They also added that the farmer unions are not running away from negotiation, but the Centre has to pay heed to their demands and come forward with concrete proposals.

Addressing a press conference at the Singhu Border, farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal said, “The government is saying ‘we won’t repeal these laws’, we are saying we will make you do it.” “The fight has reached a stage where we are determined to win no matter what,” he said.

The union leaders again made it clear the government should first repeal all the three laws and only then there can be further talks. Negotiations between the government and the farmers’ unions have remained stuck after five rounds. Several other farmer leaders also addressed the press conference, and called upon people to pay tributes on December 20 in memory of those farmers who have lost their lives during the ongoing protests.

PM Modi calls farm laws ‘historic’

While making a strong pitch for the agri laws enacted in September, PM Modi described the farm laws as historic and said his government was ready to remove any doubts about the legislations.

To buttress his point, PM Modi gave the example of two sectors in Gujarat, his home state, which flourished without government intervention. He said dairy and fisheries sectors in the state grew exponentially without much intervention of the state government as the business is mainly handled by co-operative sector leaders and farmers.

“In other parts of the country too, milk producers and the co-operative sector have created a successful supply chain. Similarly, governments do not have any significant control on the trade of fruits and vegetables.

He also accused the opposition of using “farmers’ shoulders to fire their guns”. “I am confident that progressive farmers will defeat those who are doing politics, spreading falsehood and using farmers’ shoulders to fire their guns,” Modi said.

Tomar willing to continue talks with farmers

On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the Centre is willing to continue talks with “genuine farm unions” to find a solution with an open mind.

After a meeting with members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh, Tomar said the Minimum Support Price (MSP), at which the government commits to procure the produce from farmers, is an administrative decision and it “will continue as it is”. He also said the farm laws have been welcomed in various states across the country.

Tomar on Tuesday said the Minimum Support Price (MSP), at which the government commits to procure the produce from farmers, is an administrative decision and it “will continue as it is”.

Tomar and some other ministers including Rajnath Singh have been meeting various farmer unions in the past few days who have extended support to the new laws.

BKU members submit memorandum to Tomar

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Kisan) from Uttar Pradesh, which submitted a memorandum to Tomar with suggestions regarding the Farm Acts and the MSP, has decided to end for now its protest, which it was holding at district levels in Uttar Pradesh. They have not been part of the nearly 40 farmers’ groups that have been protesting at various border points of the national capital and had attended talks with the Centre.

The BKU (Kisan) leaders suggested that farmers be given an option of going to civil courts in case of a dispute. They also suggested that the Panchayat head should be accorded the same importance as the head of the mandi to safeguard the rights of the farmers in small towns and villages.

Protests enter 20th day

The protests by farmers outside Delhi entered the 20th day as they braved the chilly weather with the minimum temperature in the Capital plummeting to 4.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this season. In its proposal to farmers on Wednesday last week, the Centre had said it will give a written assurance that the MSP system will remain and also redress their other key concerns. The unions, however, are demanding complete rollback of the central laws and have threatened to intensify their agitation.

