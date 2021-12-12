New Delhi: Thousands of farmers with singing, dancing and cheering atop their tractor-trolleys on Saturday headed home from Delhi borders after unpacking their tents and other structures at the end of a year-long protest against the agri laws. On their return, they were accorded a rousing welcome with sweets and garlands in the neighbouring states. On the other hand, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said farmers will fully vacate their protest site on the Delhi border by December 15. Check top developments of the day here:Also Read - Farmers Remove Tents From Delhi Borders, Return Home With Victory March. See Photos, Videos

The first group of the farmers on Saturday left for Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh and the rest of the farmers celebrated the repeal of the farm laws by distributing sweets. BKU’s national spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the government has scrapped its contentious agriculture laws and agreed to sort out other problems. A large portion of the Ghazipur border would be vacated on Sunday, though it will be fully vacated by December 15. Tikait said he will be returning home after seeing off all farmers. Earlier in the day, the farmers performed ‘ardas’ (prayers) and ‘havans’ to thank the almighty and set off towards Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in convoys of tractors, bedecked with colourful flowers and lights and blaring songs of victory. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to praise the farmers for their effort. “There is no substitute for patience, courage and unity. Only by mutual brotherhood and unity, the country can move forward. This unity of farmer brothers was their biggest strength. My salute to the strong will and vitality of the farmer brothers who are returning home from today with a historic victory,” he said. Because of the large convoy of tractor trolleys and other vehicles, traffic jams could be witnessed at many places on Delhi-Haryana national highway and other roads. Two farmers from Punjab’s Muktsar district were killed when the tractor-trailer was hit by a truck in Haryana’s Hisar while they were returning home from a protest site near the Delhi’s Tikri border. Police said one farmer was seriously injured in the accident at Hisar’s Dhandoor village. People gathered at many places on the Delhi-Karnal-Ambala and Delhi-Hisar national highways as well as other routes, welcoming and honouring the farmers with garlands and sweets. The headquarters of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) that was the nerve centre of the agitation was deserted on Saturday. The SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farm unions, was born out of the anti-farm law protests with prominent farmer bodies of Punjab, Haryana and UP joining it. On November 29, a bill was passed in Parliament to repeal the laws, one of the main demands of the farmers. However, the farmers refused to end their protest, demanding that the government fulfil the other demands that included legal guarantee on MSP and withdrawal of police cases against them, forcing the Centre to a give written assurance. As the Centre accepted the pending demands, the SKM, at its last meeting at its headquarters, decided to suspend the farmers’ movement and announced that farmers will go back home on December 11 from the protest sites on highways at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur after taking out ‘Victory March’. The farmer leaders said that they will again meet on January 15 to see if the government has fulfilled their demands.