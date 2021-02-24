Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday that if the Centre does not repeal the three new agriculture laws, the protesting farmers will gherao parliament. He appealed to farmers to be ready as the call for ”Delhi march” can be given at any time. While addressing the Kisan Mahapanchayat of United Kisan Morcha in Sikar, Rajasthan Tikait said, “This time the call will be for parliament gherao. We will announce it and then march towards Delhi. This time 40 lakh tractors will be there instead of four lakh tractors.” Also Read - Man Who Climbed Ramparts of Red Fort on Republic Day Arrested

Tikait also urged the farmers to be prepared for the 'Delhi march' as the call for it can be given at any time. He said that the date to gherao the Parliament will be decided by the leaders of the United Front.

The farmer leader said they would plough the parks near India Gate and grow crops there, news agency PTI reported.

He also alleged a conspiracy was hatched to dent the image of the farmers during their tractor parade on January 26, when violence had broken out in the national capital. “The farmers of the country love the tricolor, but not the leaders of this country,” he said.