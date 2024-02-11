Home

News

Farmers’ March: Internet Services Suspended In THESE 7 Haryana Districts For Three Days, Govt To Consider Demands Of Protestors

Farmers’ March: Internet Services Suspended In THESE 7 Haryana Districts For Three Days, Govt To Consider Demands Of Protestors

Ahead of the farmers' Delhi Chalo March, Haryana govt has announced internet, dongle and bulk sms services suspension in seven districts of the state. The Centre has also issued a letter to the protestors informing them that their demands will be considered.

Farmers Protest (Representative Image)

New Delhi: Various farmer associations have announced a march to the national capital – ‘Delhi Chalo March’ to protest for, and discuss their various demands with the Centre. Ahead of the protest, the state government of Haryana has announced safety guidelines and issued a traffic advisory and precautionary orders to keep the situation under control. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar-led government has announced the suspension of internet, dongle and bulk SMS services in a total of seven districts of the state. All borders of Haryana and Punjab have been sealed and Section 144 has also been imposed in multiple districts of the state. Amid the call for the march, the government has issued a letter to the farmers stating that they have decided to consider their demands. Know latest details…

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.