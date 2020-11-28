New Delhi: Even as the Delhi Police allowed farmers to visit Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari in North Delhi’s Burari area to hold their protest against the Centre’s new farm laws, a couple of good samaritans on Saturday offered free ‘langar seva’ or community kitchen food there to ensure that no one goes hungry. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Man Who Turned Off Water Cannon Charged With Attempt To Murder

Even though farmers from Punjab and Haryana, who have rallied at Tikari and Singhu borders as well as Burari, have brought along their own dry provisions and other essentials to prepare food in community kitchens (langar) for the protesters, there are people who don't have any arrangements for meals during the agitation.

Thus, the good samaritans from across Delhi have been visiting the Nirankari ground, bringing along cooked food so that no one goes hungry.

“We have been serving ‘langar’ to the poor in Delhi in the past. But since it was the need of the hour, we have come to the Burari ground to serve food to whosoever wants. If needed, we will come here again,” said Parvinder Singh, a volunteer with ‘Guru Ki Langar Sewa’ NGO that has been feeding the hungry since 1987.

He said that they had made arrangement to feed up to 1,000 people.

