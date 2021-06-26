New Delhi: Planning to intensify their protests further, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday said the farmers will hold two more rallies in July. Giving further details, Tikait said that a tractor rally will be held on July 9 in which people from Shamli and Bhagpat will be present and it will reach Singhu border on July 10. Also Read - Farmers March: Delhi Police Ups Security at Border Points

"In today's meeting, we have decided to strengthen our movement. We have decided to hold two more rallies; a tractor rally will be held on July 9 in which people from Shamli and Bhagpat will be present, it will reach Singhu border on July 10," Rakesh Tikait said.

He further added that another rally will be held on July 24 in which people from Bijnor and Meerut will be present.

“Another rally will be held on July 24, people from Bijnor and Meerut will be present in it. On the night of July 24th, they will halt at Meerut toll and on 25th July the rally will reach here (Delhi-Ghazipur),” Tikait added.

Earlier in the day, police used a water cannon to disperse the agitating farmers as they broke through barricades at Chandigarh-Mohali border, trying to march towards the Punjab governor’s house. One of the protesting farmers climbed on top of a water cannon vehicle.

Officials told news agency PTI that a heavy police force was deployed in Chandigarh following a call by farmers to march towards the governor’s house and submit a memorandum to mark the completion of seven months of their agitation against the Centre’s three new farm laws.

A large number of farmers, including women, from several parts of Punjab assembled at Amb Sahib gurudwara in Mohali before moving towards Punjab Raj Bhavan.

Similarly in Haryana, farmers from several parts of the state gathered at Nada Sahib gurudwara in Panchkula and headed towards the Raj Bhavan.

Farmers have been protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers’ (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have been camping at Delhi borders since November last year demanding the withdrawal of these three laws and that a new law be made to guarantee minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

On the other hand, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday appealed to protesting farmers to end their agitation while saying that the government is ready to resume talks on the provisions of three legislations.

The government and farmer unions have held 11 rounds of talks so far, the last being on January 22, to break the deadlock and end the farmers’ protest. Talks have not resumed following widespread violence during a tractor rally by protesting farmers on January 26.

“I want to convey through your (media) that farmers should end their agitation. ….Many are in favour of these new laws across the country. Still, some farmers have any issue with provisions of the laws, Government of India is ready to listen and discuss with them,” Tomar tweeted.

He said the government held 11 rounds of consultations with protesting farmer unions. The government has increased the minimum support price (MSP) and is procuring more quantity at MSP.

The three laws — The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 — were passed by the Parliament in September last year.

Farmer groups have alleged that these laws will end the mandi and MSP procurement systems and leave the farmers at the mercy of big corporates, even as the government has rejected these apprehensions as misplaced.