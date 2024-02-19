Farmers Protest 2024: Another Farmer Dies In Patiala, Punjab; Number Of Dead Goes Up To Three

The deceased was identified as Narinderpal Singh (43) from Patiala district.

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations.

Farmers Protest 2024: Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest, one of the protesting farmers who was protesting in front of the house of former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in Patiala died of a suspected heart attack on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Narinderpal Singh (43) from Patiala district. This is the third such death during the ongoing farmers’ protests over their demands, among others, for a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) of their crops.

Narinderpal Singh reached the ‘dharna’ site with his colleagues on February 17.

The first death was reported from the Shambhu border, while another from the Khanauri border, both located on the Punjab-Haryana border.

On Sunday night, when his health deteriorated, he asked his fellow farmers to take him back to the village.

The fourth round of talks between government officials and farmers was held on Sunday. The points of the discussion revolved around the farmer’s demands, which notably feature a legal endorsement for the minimum support price (MSP) on farm products.

Correspondingly, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Arjun Munda, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai reached the Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration in Sector 26, Chandigarh for the talks.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also joined the meeting.

The union ministers and farmer leaders had met earlier on February 8, 12, and 15 but the talks remained inconclusive. The meeting was held while thousands of farmers from Punjab stayed put at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the state’s border with Haryana after their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march was halted by police personnel.

The call for the march was given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha to press their demands.

Besides a legal guarantee of MSP, the farmers are demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020–21.

Demands From Farmer Leaders

Khap leader OP Dhankar said Haryana Khaps are behind the agitation and added that the central government should not delay giving a legal guarantee to MSP. Another Khap leader who attended the meeting said farmers will reach Delhi and protest if the talks fail.

Charuni said it is surprising that the government is not allowing the farmers to travel to Delhi on their tractors. It is a farmer’s vehicle and they need to carry food and other rations for the agitation on the tractors, he said.

Meanwhile, the suspension of Internet services has been extended in certain areas of some Punjab districts, including Patiala, Sangrur, and Fatehgarh Sahib, until February 24 on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

(With inputs from agencies)

