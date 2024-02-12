Home

Farmers Protest 2024: Demands, Route, Complete Plan – Revealed By Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee Gen Secy

Ahead of the Farmers' Delhi Chalo March on Deb 13, the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has revealed the route and complete plan of the protest along with the demands of the farmers.

New Delhi: Multiple farmer associations are gearing up for a massive protest on February 13, 2024 as they will be conducting a Farmers’ Delhi Chalo March from Haryana to New Delhi in order to strongly put forth their demands before the Central government. The farmers’ demands include the enactment of law which ensures the minimum support price (MSP) for the crops. The governments of Haryana and Delhi have also been preparing to tackle the protests with the deployment of external security forces, sealing of borders, internet and bulk SMS ban and imposition of Section 144 among other things. Ahead of the Farmers Protest 2024, Sarvan Singh Pandher, the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has revealed at length, the plan and route of the Farmers’ March and has also mentioned their demands…

Farmers Protest 2024 Demands

As mentioned earlier, the Farmers March from Haryana to Delhi will start tomorrow, February 13, 2024 and the main demand among others is the enactment of the law ensuring the MSP for Crops. Speaking about the demands at length, the General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher has said, “Our demands are the same- MSP guarantee law, Sugar cane should be joined with C200…When a farmer turns 60 years old he should be given Rs 10,000 a month…”

#WATCH | General Secretary of Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, Sarvan Singh Pandher says, “We will start from Beas & stay at Fatehgarh Sahib. Our demands are the same- MSP guarantee law, Sugar cane should be joined with C200…When a farmer turns 60 years old he should… pic.twitter.com/gE66fIdQXz — ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2024

Farmers Delhi Chalo March Route

The General Secretary of the Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee has also given a little information about their route and plan for the protest. The farmer leader has said, “We will start from Beas & stay at Fatehgarh Sahib.” Sarvan Singh Pandher has also expressed how everyone has been calling the farmers ‘anti-national’ and that is not true – “It is unfortunate that the Indian farmer is called anti-national. We are not anti-national, we are the citizens of this country…For 75 years our demands were not heard…We will move peacefully & our objective is that the government listen to our demands…”

Farmers Protest: Restrictions Imposed

Ahead of the protest by the farmers, the Government of Haryana has banned internet services, dongle services and bulk SMS services in seven districts of the state for three days; Section 144 has been imposed in Panchkula and other districts. Borders have been sealed and along with the police personnel, CRPF has also been deployed; a traffic advisory has also been issued for the general public. Similarly, the Government of Delhi has also imposed Section 144 on the Delhi-UP Borders and in Shahadara and Gandhi Nagar. A traffic advisory has been issued and the Delhi Police is on high-alert.

(Inputs from ANI)

