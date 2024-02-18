Home

Farmers Protest 2024: Mobile Internet Suspension Extended In Parts Of Punjab Till Feb 24

The central government has suspended internet services in these areas of Punjab through its special powers under the Telegraph Act of 1885

Farmers Protest 2024: After extending the internet suspension in seven districts of Haryana due to the ongoing farmers’ protest, the center has now decided to extend the suspension of the internet in certain areas of Punjab too. On the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the districts of Punjab, including Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib, will go through an internet blackout until February 24. Notably, earlier, the internet services were suspended from February 12 to 16 in view of the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march call from farmer leaders, as per a report by news agency PTI.

According to the ministry’s February 16 order, internet services will remain suspended in areas falling under Shambhu, Julkan, Passian, Patran, Shatrana, Samana, Ghanaur, Devigarh and Balbhera police stations in Patiala; Lalru police station in Mohali; Sangat police station in Bathinda; Killianwali police station in Muktsar; Sardulgarh and Boha police stations in Mansa; and Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam and Chajli police stations in Sangrur; and areas under Fatehgarh Sahib police station.

The Center used its special powers under the Telegraph Act of 1885 to suspend internet services in these areas of Punjab.

“In exercise of the power conferred by Section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, read with Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergencies, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of internet services from 00:00 Hrs on February 17, 2024, to 23:59 Hrs on February 24, 2024, in the following areas,” the order read.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Raises Issue With Union

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had raised the issue regarding the suspension of internet services in select areas during the February 15 meeting between three Union ministers and farmer leaders in Chandigarh. The Haryana government has suspended mobile internet services and bulk SMS in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the ‘Delhi Chalo’ agitation to put pressure on the Centre over their demands, including a law on the minimum support price for crops and loan waivers.

Farmers from Punjab began their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. The protesting farmers have been camping at the border points ever since.

(With inputs from agencies)

