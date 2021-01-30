New Delhi: The Delhi Police has arrested 44 people, including a man who attacked SHO Pradeep Paliwal, for clashes that ensued on the Singhu border yesterday over the Centre’s farm laws. Criminal case under various sections including attempt to murder has been registered in Alipur police station, Delhi and a further investigation has been initiated. Also Read - Airports, Government Buildings on Alert After Suspected IED Blast Near Israel Embassy in Delhi; Security Beefed up in Haridwar

"Accused Ranjeet Singh, a resident of village Kazampur, Distt Naya Shehar, PS Rahu, Punjab, age 22 years who attacked SHO Alipur with sword has been arrested from the spot," a senior police officer said.

Here's what happened:

1) Situation at Delhi’s Haryana border at Singhu deteriorated on Friday afternoon as villagers clashed with protesting farmers after one thing led to another and the mob was seen armed with stones, lathis, swords. A police officer among others was injured.

2) Police fired tear gas and resorted to lathicharge to break up the clash who hurled stones at each other at the Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana border), one of the main protest sites against farm laws.

3) Group of men, who claimed to be from nearby villages and wanted to get the over two-month old road blockage cleared came to blows with the farmers after heated arguments and then locals damaged tents, leading to stone pelting from both sides. The situation was controlled an hour later.

Notably, thousands of protesting farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

