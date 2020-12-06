New Delhi: The fifth rounds of talks between the government and farmer leaders over contentious farm laws remained inconclusive on Saturday with the latter going on a ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence). The next meeting has been scheduled for December 9. Meanwhile, the government has assured farmers that MSP will continue and there is no threat to it as the Narendra Modi government was fully committed to farmers and will remain so in the future. Also Read - Farmers' Protest: Chilla Border on Noida Link Road Shut, Jhatikara Border Open For 2-wheelers | Full Delhi Traffic Police Advisory

Here are top points from this big story:

1) Heated arguments and written placards in "Yes or No" were raised in the five-hour meeting that began at 2 p.m. Saturday at Vigyan Bhawan in Central Delhi. After multiple obstacles, the talks finally ended with no conclusion as the farmers stuck to their first and major demand to repeal the three farms laws enacted in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

2) While the government was agreeable to amendments to The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020, farmers were pushing for the scrapping of these laws.

3) The farmers had put out a five-point charter of demands that include framing of a specific law on MSP, no punishment for stubble-burning, repeal of the three farm laws, settlement of objections about proposed Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020 and written assurance on MSP.

4) Farmer leaders communicated that they will hold “Bharat Bandh” on December 8 as their demands haven’t been met.

5) As the government could not put up a satisfactory solution to the demands of 40 farmer union leaders, who took part in the meeting, the delegation clearly communicated that the protest will continue if the government doesn’t repeal the three laws which they said are “anti-farmer”.

6) Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting with farmers, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said, “I want to assure farmers that Modi govt was fully committed to you, & will remain so in future. Under PM Modi’s leadership, several agricultural schemes have been implemented. Budget & MSP has also increased.”

7) Citing the winter season, the minister also urged the farmer union leaders to send back the elderly and children. “The Narendra Modi government is committed for farmers and it will remain so in future. In past 6 years, many positive developments took: farmers’ income has increased, MSP has increased, government purchase has increased…,” said Tomar.

8) Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was spotted at Singhu border in the National Capital Region (NCR), extending support to the farmers agitating against the three new farm laws brought in by the central government. Diljit urged the government to accept the demands of the farmer.

9) Meanwhile, a group of 36 cross-party parliamentarians has written to UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking him to make representations with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, about the impact on British Punjabis affected by the demonstrations by farmers against new agricultural reforms in India.