Farmers Protest: Agitators Hold Candlelight March To Honor ‘Slain’ Farmer; Won’t End Protest Till Demands Met, Leaders Say

Farmers participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' march Saturday held a candlelight vigil at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders in memory of Shubhkaran Singh-- a 21-year-old farmer who died, allegedly in police firing, during the ongoing protest.

Farmers take part in a candlelight vigil in tribute to a farmer who was allegedly killed in Police action at Khanauri border during their 'Delhi Chalo' march, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border, in Patiala district, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Farmers Protest: Protesting farmers partaking in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march Saturday held a candlelight vigil at the Shambhu and Khanauri borders in memory of Shubhkaran Singh— a 21-year-old farmer who died, allegedly in police firing, during the ongoing protest– even as the farmers’ leaders asserted that the agitation will not end until all their demands are met.

Talking to newsmen at the Shambhu border point, farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher hinted that the farmers’ protest may continue even after the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls comes into force.

Farmers at Punjab-Haryana Khanauri border organized a candle march in support of Shubhakaran Singh's family. The deceased's father, younger sister, uncle, and aunt attended the march too. pic.twitter.com/87tn8plfy1 — IANS (@ians_india) February 24, 2024

Pandher asserted that the farmers participating in the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march will not end their protest until their demands are met, adding that they will announce their next course of action on February 29.

“It is certain that this agitation will continue as long as (our) demands are not met. If they (Centre) accept our demands tomorrow, we will take a decision on the agitation,” the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) leader said.

Asked about the impending imposition of the model code of conduct when the Election Commission announces the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls, Pandher said, “We do not have to distribute tickets for MPs. So we do not need to worry about the model code of conduct. We are not going to campaign at polling booths.”

“We are not worried (about the code of conduct). We are thinking that the agitation may continue even when the model code of conduct is in force,” the KMM leader added.

Farmers hold candle march

Meanwhile, amidst the deadlock over demands with the Central government and the deaths of four protesters, the protesting farmers on Saturday took out a candle march at Shambhu and Khanauri on Punjab’s border with Haryana in memory of Shubhkaran Singh, the farmer who died during the ongoing agitation.

Candle light processions at Shambu and Khanauri border to salute supreme sacrifice of farmer Shubhkaran Singh who was SHOT DEAD by @police_haryana, while farmers were peacefully protesting.#FarmersProtest2024 pic.twitter.com/2gHNhOz6na — Mohit Gahlot (ਮੋਹਿਤ ਗਹਿਲੋਤ) (@_MohitGahlot_) February 24, 2024

Shubhkaran Singh, a native of Bathinda, died on Wednesday at Khanauri border point on the Punjab-Haryana border amid clashes between Haryana Police and Punjab farmers. The incident took place when the farmers rushed to the barricades, several layers of which had been erected by Haryana authorities to prevent farmers from proceeding with their march, and clashed with police.

VIDEO | Candle march being held at Shambhu border in memory of Shubhkaran Singh, who lost his life during the ongoing farmers' protest. pic.twitter.com/Pl31Xz4gs5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 24, 2024

According to the medical superintendent of Patiala-based Rajindra Hospital, Subhkaran had an injury to his head. The post-mortem was delayed as the farmers pressed for acceptance of their demands.

No last rites for ‘Shaheed’ Shubhkaran till FIR against ‘killers’

The farmer leaders are adamant that Shubhkaran will not be cremated until the Punjab government orders registration of an FIR against those responsible for his death.

Speaking to reporters in Patiala on Friday, Pandher said the Punjab chief minister had asserted that stringent action would be taken against those responsible for Shaheed (martyr) Shubhkaran’s death. But now the officials are saying that it was not possible, the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader said.

“We have told the (Shubhkaran) family that it may take two days or 10 days. For us money is not important. We are demanding that an FIR be lodged and then cremation will take place,” he said while accusing Punjab government officials of “pressuring” Shubhkaran’s family into agreeing to the cremation.

On Friday, farmer leaders slammed the Punjab Police for expressing its inability to file an FIR against security personnel from Haryana whom the protesters hold responsible for Shubhkaran Singh’s death. They also demanded that the state government accord him ‘martyr’ status.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for Shubhkaran’s sister.

Congress demands FIR against Haryana Home Minister

Earlier on Saturday, the Congress’ Punjab unit held a protest outside the office of Sangrur SSP, demanding the registration of an FIR against Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij over the police action against farmers.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring claimed the state police have not taken any action on a complaint filed against the Haryana home minister for the death of Shubhkaran Singh. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also sought registration of an FIR against Vij.

Singhu, Tikri border points opened

In a related development, authorities in Delhi on Saturday initiated the process of partially reopening the Singhu and Tikri border points with Haryana, almost two weeks after these were sealed because of the farmers’ march.

A police official said the decision was taken after the protesting farmers announced a halt to the march till the end of this month.

“The situation will remain under watch and, if required, the borders may be shut again,” he said.

As authorities in Delhi started to remove multi-layer concrete barricades reinforced with nails and barbed wires and trucks filled with sand and boulders at Singhu and Tikri, a police officer said one lane of the service lane at the Singhu border and one lane at the Tikri border are being opened to allow vehicular movement.

The partial reopening of the two points on Delhi’s border with Haryana will bring relief to commuters travelling from Delhi to Haryana, he said.

The two border points were sealed on February 13 as protesting farmers from Punjab began their ‘Delhi Chalo’ march to press their demands, including minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a farm loan waiver.

‘Delhi Chalo’ on hold till Feb 29

Last Wednesday, the march, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), was put on hold by farmer leaders for two days after a protester was killed and around 12 police personnel were injured in clashes at Khanauri.

A meeting of the forums associated with the SKM (non-political) and KMM will be held on February 27 at the protest sites. A common meeting of SKM (non-political) and KMM forums will be held on February 28.

The incident took place when some protesting farmers were trying to head towards barricades.

Two days later, farmer leaders said the protesters will continue to camp at Khanauri and Shambhu points on Punjab’s border with Haryana till February 29 when the next course of action will be decided.

The Haryana government has extended the suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in seven districts of the state by a day till Saturday.

Thousands of farmers are camped at Khanauri and Shambhu with their tractor-trolleys and trucks agitating for their demands, including a legal guarantee for MSP for crops and farm debt waiver.

The Punjab farmers are also demanding the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21.

Farmers have already announced to hold a seminar on February 25 (Sunday) on the topic of the WTO agreement. Among other things, the protesting farmers are demanding the agriculture sector be taken out of the World Trade Organisation agreement. On February 26, farmers will burn effigies of the WTO and also of the Centre.

(With inputs from agencies)

