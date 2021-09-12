Chandigarh: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) will observe September 17 as the ‘black day’ as it will mark one year of the enactment of the Centre’s controversial farm laws. The party activists along with the farmers will hold a protest march from Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib to Parliament in New Delhi on September 17 and will demand the repeal of the three farm laws.Also Read - Punjab: Farmers Protesting Karnal Lathicharge Block Several Roads. List Here

The decision to mark the day as ‘Black day’ was taken at a meeting on Saturday. The meeting was presided over by SAD Party President Sukhbir Badal. Also Read - Supreme Court Asks Centre To Find Solution to Blockade of Roads Due to Farmers Protest

Party Senior Vice President Daljit Cheema told the media that party leaders and workers along with farmers of Punjab will participate in the protest march. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi, Other Opposition Leaders Join Farmers Protest At Jantar Mantar | Watch

Daljit Cheema added that before the protest march, there will be ”Ardaas,” a prayer to repeal the three agricultural laws. He said that the party has always stood like a rock for the farmer’s welfare.

Earlier in 2020, the party leaders Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Sukhbir Badal had opposed the passage of three farm laws in Parliament. They were only the two MPs who voted against the Bills. After that Akali Dal representative, Harsimrat Kaur resigned from the Union ministry and the party quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and broke away its 24-year-old alliance with the BJP.

Farmers Protest

The farmers were protesting against the three laws that the Government of India had passed during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament in September 2020. These laws are the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

(With Inputs from IANS)