New Delhi: The protest site at Ghazipur continued to draw more protesters throughout Friday and Saturday morning while a clash was reported from the Singhu border site on Friday in which an SHO was arrested. Farmers protesting the Centre’s new agri laws are observing ”Sadbhavna Diwas” today on Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary and holding a day-long fast. Addressing a press conference at Delhi’s Singhu border, the leaders slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre and accused it of trying to “destroy” the “peaceful” agitation against the agri laws. “The conspiracy of the ruling BJP to destroy this farmers” movement is now exposed to all,” said Jagjit Singh Dallewal of Bharat Kisan Union (Sidhupur). Also Read - Ghazipur NH-24 Closed For Commuters as Farmers Swarm to Join Protests

8.20 pm: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take the initiative to talk to the agitating farmers and it should not be a matter of prestige as decisions are changed many times in a democracy.

6.30 pm: Total 38 FIRs registered and 84 people arrested so far in connection with 26th January violence, says Delhi Police.

5.00 pm: “Nobody would support Jan 26 violence, we condemn it. Everyone has strongly deplored the farce which some anti-social elements created at Red Fort. Farmers must put forth their demands peacefully. The restraint they showed while protesting for 65 days was commendable,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

4.45 pm: AAP claims that violence that took place during tractor parade on January 26 was scripted by BJP with help of Delhi Police to ‘defame and discredit’ farmers’ movement.

4.30 pm: Will leave for Delhi after Baghpat panchayat tomorrow: BKU’s Naresh Tikait

4.15 pm: A team of forensic experts has reached Red Fort in Delhi to collect evidence in connection with the vandalism that took place on January 26.

4.00 pm: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered the temporary suspension of internet services at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

3.30 pm: Government continuously trying to resolve issues raised by protesting farmers through talks: PM Modi

3.00 pm: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has condemned the violence that took place on the Red Fort premises on Republic Day.

1.30 pm: Delhi: Union Home Ministry has temporarily suspended internet services in Singhu, Ghazipur, and Tikri and their adjoining areas from 11 pm of Jan 29 to 11 pm of Jan 31, to ‘maintain public safety and averting public emergency’.

#WATCH | I appeal to people to join the peaceful protest (in Delhi) but don’t do anything even in flow of emotions if someone tries to instigate you. We should keep in mind that we’re not going to war. This is our country&our govt: Farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/PTBE73sOpK — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

Delhi: Retired and current officers of Delhi Police, members of families of Police personnel who were injured in the violence during farmers’ tractor rally on Jan 26th, and Delhi Police Mahasangh stage a demonstration at Shaheedi Park in protest against the attack. pic.twitter.com/xBt1zarnJ5 — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021



Punjab: A Delhi Police team reached Jalandhar y’day in connection with violence at Red Fort on Jan 26. DCP Investigation, Jalandhar says, “There was info that two youth from Tarn Taran who were part of the violence are in Jalandhar. They raided the area but the two weren’t found” pic.twitter.com/Sy04Xz4zGb — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2021

12.06 pm: Both carriageways of NH-24, to and from Ghaziabad and Ghazipur border, have been closed: Delhi Traffic Police

11.35 am: Canadian MP and head of the New Democratic Party (NDP) has asked PM Justin Trudeau to condemn the Republic Day violence, immediately. “I am deeply concerned about the violence against farmers in India. Those calling to harm farmers must be held accountable and the right to peaceful protest must be protected. I am calling on Justin Trudeau to condemn the violence, immediately,” he said.

11.30 am: Internet services have been suspended as the crowd supporting the protesting farmers continued to swell at the Ghazipur border.

The farmer leaders earlier said the fast will be held from 9 AM to 5 PM and appealed to the people of the country to join them. The farmer leaders also asserted that the number of agitators at all the prominent protest venues – Ghazipur, Singhu and Tikri – is swelling after the police allegedly tried to remove farmer leader Rakesh Tikait from Ghazipur border on Thursday night.

Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Yudhvir Singh said, “We don”t need lecture on respecting national flag from these (BJP) people. Majority of farmers who are sitting here have their children fighting at the borders.”

The government’s “desperate act to stifle the farmers” movement, especially by forcing them to vacate the Ghazipur border, has boomeranged,” he said, adding that has given a further push to the movement as more people have joined the agitation since the last night incident.

Thousands of protesting farmers clashed with the police during the tractor parade on January 26. Many of them, driving tractors, reached the Red Fort and entered the monument. They hoisted flags on the domes and placed the flagstaff at the ramparts of the national monument.

A statement issued later by Samyukta Kisan Morcha said the BJP government is now giving a communal colour to the ongoing peaceful farmers” movement. “The way the government has unsuccessfully tried to spoil the atmosphere on the Ghazipur border and the Singhu border for the last 3 days proves that the police and BJP-RSS are desperately plotting to kill this movement. Similar unsuccessful attempts were made on the Tikri border too,” the statement said.