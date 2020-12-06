New Delhi: Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting for the 11th day in the national capital on Sunday as their agitation against the three contentious farm laws recently passed by Centre intensifies in Delhi and at its borders. Gaining political support from the Congress and other opposition parties, farmers have called for a nationwide ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8. Meanwhile, the protests forced the Centre to call for another meeting on Wednesday (December 9), after five rounds of talks with the government remained inconclusive. Also Read - Farmers Protest: Govt Can Give in Writing That MSP Will Continue, Says MoS Agriculture as 5th Round of Talks Remain Inconclusive

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 that were enacted in September this year. Also Read - Centre May Call Special Parliament Session to Amend Sections of New Farm Laws: Reports

Here are the top developments so far: Also Read - Farmers' Protest: 5th Round of Talks Remain Inconclusive, Next Meet on Dec 9; Bharat Bandh on Dec 8 | Top Points

1. The farmers’ protest has intensified in Noida after members of Bhartiya Kisan Union Lok Shakti began their march from Rashtriya Dalit Prerna Sthal to Delhi in support of farmers’ protest against Centre’s farm laws. Additional security forces have been deployed and barricading has been done at the Kalindi Kunj border. Commuters are advised to take a different route from Noida as they may face a roadblock.

2. Arjuna award and Rajiv Khel Ratna award recipient and boxer Virendra Singh, who contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket, joined the Delhi protest at Singhu border this afternoon to show solidarity. “If the government doesn’t withdraw the black laws, I’ll return my Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award,” he said at a gathering.

3. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar said he will meet President Kovind on Wednesday to discuss the farmers’ protest issue and end the deadlock. “If the situation is not resolved soon, we will see farmers from across the country joining them,” he said.

4. Meanwhile, Congress has expressed its “wholehearted” support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ and announced that it will hold protests that day at all district and state headquarters in solidarity with the demands of the farmers. Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, SAD and several other opposition leaders have also shown solidarity.

5. As the agitation grows in the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police advised people to take alternative routes for entering and exiting the city. Those commuting from Noida to Delhi to come via the DND instead of Noida Link road at Chilla border, it said.

6. Tikri and Jharoda borders, as well as Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders also remain closed. The Delhi Traffic Police requested people to take Safiabad, Saboli, NH8, Bhopra, Apsara borders, and the Peripheral expressway instead. People travelling to Haryana can take Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan, Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders, it added.

7. Earlier today, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary said that the government is ready to give in writing that MSP (Minimum Support Price) will continue alleging that farmers were getting ‘lured by those who are trying to score political benefits from the ongoing agitation’.

8.According to reports, the Narendra Modi-led government is reportedly planning to convene a special session of parliament to amend sections of the agricultural laws.

9. In yesterday’s five-hour meeting with the central government, farmers went on a ‘maun vrat’ with a ‘Yes or No’ placard, seeking a clear reply to resolve the deadlock.

10. The farmers have already put out a five-point charter of demands that include framing of a specific law on MSP, no punishment for stubble-burning, repeal of the three farm laws, settlement of objections about proposed Electricity (Amendment) Act, 2020 and written assurance on MSP.