New Delhi: Vegetable and fruit prices in the national capital spiked on Wednesday as the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s contentious farm laws continued to intensify. Traders said that the prices rose as a result of closed borders to and from Delhi which made it very difficult to get the supply. After a brief dip, onion prices in the national capital this week have again gone up to Rs 60-70 per kg, while potato also costs between Rs 50-60 per kg. Prices of seasonal vegetables and fruits have also been affected. Also Read - Twitter Flags BJP IT Cell Head Amit Malviya's Propaganda Vs Reality Tweet as 'Manipulated Media' | Read Here

“Vehicles carrying vegetables are stuck at borders due to protest. It has impacted supply & prices. It’ll continue till protest lasts,” a trader told news agency ANI. Also Read - Farmers Protest LIVE Updates: Centre Asks Kisan Unions to Give Objections in Writing, Stir Intensifies on Noida-Delhi Link Road

Delhi: Traders say there is spike in vegetable & fruit prices due to farmers’ agitation. Also Read - Indian Overseas Congress Germany Decides to Donate Rs 1 crore To Help Farmers "Vehicles carrying vegetables are stuck at borders due to protest. It has impacted supply & prices. It'll continue till protest lasts," says a trader. Visuals from Okhla & Ghazipur mandis. pic.twitter.com/JvfJMF9DXJ — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

Vendors in Delhi have already been worried as the wholesale prices of vegetables went up this season, affecting the retail prices.

Roads have been jammed to and from Delhi for the past one week and trucks are facing unnecessary hassle in reaching Delhi-NCR with vegetables and fruits from nearby districts.

Singhu and Tikri borders between Delhi and Haryana, a major route for vegetable traders, has been closed with scores of demonstrators trying to break through the barricades. Moreover, fruits from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir have had to struggle to get through the border states and reach Delhi-NCR.

The Chilla border on the Noida link road to Delhi was also shut this morning for traffic as the protests at Ghaziabad border intensified on Wednesday morning.

As result, prices are expected to rise even further in the coming days till the farmers’ agitation settles.

However, after a marathon meeting on Tuesday, the Centre failed to convince the 35 farmers unions it had called for a meeting regarding their objection against the farm laws. Although the Kisan unions agreed to come for a second round of talks at Vigyan Bhawan tomorrow, they said that their protest will continue until the demands are met.