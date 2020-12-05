New Delhi: In the wake of the farmers’ protest around Delhi, the traffic police has issued advisory for the commuters to avoid facing any inconvenience during their daily travel. People have been advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND instead. Also Read - 'Band Baaja Baraat' Gang Attended Big Fat Weddings in Delhi-NCR to Steal, 7 Arrested | Modus Operandi Explained

"Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic from Noida to Delhi due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for coming to Delhi and use DND," Delhi Traffic Police said.

"Jhatikara Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic. Available open borders to Haryana are following borders – Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

“Singhu, Auchandi, Lampur, Piao Maniyari, Mangesh borders are closed. NH 44 is closed on both sides. Take alternate routes via Safiabad, Saboli, NH8/Bhopra/Apsara borders /Peripheral expressway,” the traffic police added.