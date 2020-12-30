Farmers Protest Latest Update: After holding five-hour-long meting with the protesting farmers in the national capital, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday said the talks were concluded on a positive note and consensus on 2 out of 4 issues was reached between both sides. Also Read - Will Form Committee to Address Issues Related to Farm Laws, Govt Tells Farmers During Talks

"Today's talks were held in a very good environment and it concluded on a positive note. The consensus on 2 out of 4 issues was reached between both sides," Tomar said after holding 6th round of talks with farmer unions at Vigyan Bhawan.

He said that the first issue was an ordinance related to the Environment and the unions were apprehensive about farmers being included along with Parali ones. He said that both sides agreed to farmers' exclusion.

“Considering the chilly weather in Delhi, I have requested the farmer leaders to send home the elderly, women and children. The next round of talks will be held on January 4,” he added.

The meeting between three union ministers and a 41-member representative group of thousands of farmers protesting against three farm laws on borders of the national capital saw the two sides breaking the bread, but not the ice.

While the ministers joined the farmer leaders to share their langar (community kitchen) food during the lunch break, the union representatives accepted the beverage offered by the government during the evening tea break.

The government hoped it would be a decisive meeting and the protesting farmers would return from Delhi borders to their respective homes to celebrate the New Year, but farmer leaders insisted they are prepared to continue their agitation till the government agrees to their demands, including repeal of the laws.

Punjab Kisan Union state president Ruldu Singh Mansa said the government was not agreeing to give legal backing for the MSP procurement and has rather offered to set up a committee on options for proper implementation of MSP, but the proposal did not find much favour with the unions.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait also said the government has agreed not to implement the proposed electricity amendment bill and also the ordinance relating to air pollution due to stubble burning.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Food and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce Som Parkash joined the farmer leaders to share their langar food during the break.

During the last few meetings, farmer leaders have been arranging their own lunch, snacks and beverages while refusing to have the food organised by the government. At one such meeting, farmer leaders had even invited the ministers to langar at their protest site on Singhu border.