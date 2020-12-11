New Delhi: As the deadlock between farmers and Modi government continues, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) has knocked the Supreme Court’s door, challenging the three farm reform laws passed by the Parliament in September 2020. In the petition, the farmers have claimed that the farm laws will “pave way for cartelisation and commercialisation of agriculture,” and will make farmers “vulnerable to corporate greed.” Meanwhile, members of Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee begin their journey to Delhi to join the ongoing farmers protest against the new agriculture laws. “Around 700 tractor trolleys are moving towards Delhi’s Kundli border,” said SS Pandher, Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee. Also Read - 'My Contribution to a Good Cause': Farmer's Son Gives Away Free Sweaters & Jackets at Singhu Border

Follow live updates on farmers' protest here:

10:00 AM: The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has come out with a booklet titled 'Putting Farmers First', highlighting the reforms introduced by the government in the agriculture sector through the new farm laws.

09:30 AM: Two IPS officers, who were leading the police force at the Delhi-Haryana Singhu border where farmers are protesting against three farm laws, have tested positive for COVID-19.