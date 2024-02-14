Home

Farmers Protest Day 2: March For MSP Resumes, Police Advisories Issued For Delhi, Gurgaon And Haryana

It is Day 2 of the Farmers' Delhi Chalo March and the protest will begin shortly. To maintain security, police advisories have been issued for Delhi, Gurgaon and Haryana. Here's all you need to know..

New Delhi: Various farmer associations began their ‘Delhi Chalo March’ from Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh to the national capital yesterday, on February 13, 2024. Various security arrangements were made to stop the farmers from crossing the state borders and to maintain peace and in the states but the protestors are determined and will stop only when their demands are fulfilled; the primary demand being the enactment of law for the minimum support price (MSP) of crops. After the first day, the farmer unions are ready for Day 2 of the Farmers Protest and will resume their march at 9:00 AM today. To maintain law and order, police advisories have been issued for Delhi, Gurgaon and Haryana. Here’s all you need to know…

