Farmers' Protest Day 21: The farmers, who have protesting for nearly three weeks over farm laws on the Capital's borders, have threatened to block the Chilla border on Wednesday. The border which connects Delhi and Noida had reopened couple of days ago after facing a block by farmers earlier. Another block on the Chilla border is likely to create enormous problems for thousands of people who travel to Noida from Delhi and vice-versa every day.

Addressing a a press conference held on Tuesday on the Singhu border, farmer leaders had not only warned of blocking Chilla border but also added that on December 20, there will be tribute meetings in villages across the country for farmers who've lost their lives during the agitation. They had also hardened their stand on protest and said they will make the Central government repeal the farm laws. The agitation will enter the 20th day today.

The union leaders also made it clear the government should first repeal all the three laws and only then there can be further talks. Negotiations between the government and the farmers' unions have remained stuck after five rounds.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said a conspiracy is afoot to confuse farmers and accused the opposition of using “farmers’ shoulders to fire their guns”. “I am confident that progressive farmers will defeat those who are doing politics, spreading falsehood and using farmers’ shoulders to fire their guns,” Modi had said.

