Farmers Protest LIVE News Updates: The Delhi Chalo protest march by farmers against Centre's three agricultural laws entered its fifth day on Monday. Late on Sunday evening, union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar held deliberations over the ongoing protest at BJP president JP's residence. Earlier the farmers had rejected the Centre's 'conditional' offer to hold talks, saying that they will not accept any conditional dialogue and threatened to block all five entry points to the national capital. A meeting of the protesting farmers' unions with the Centre has already been scheduled on December 3.



Stay tuned to this place for the LIVE updates from Day 5 of farmers' protest:

07:08 AM: Farmers stay put at Ghazipur-Ghaziabad (Delhi-UP) border as their protest against Central Government's Farm laws continues.